Brain Teaser Puzzle: Only 1 in 10 People can Spot the Mistake in this Picture

Can you spot the mistake in this Office Room Picture? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the Office Space image.

Do Optical Illusions really help in assessing your IQ Level?

Can you spot the mistake in this Office Room Picture in 10 seconds?

Image Source: Brainy County

Color you see first in this Optical Illusion tells what kind of Genius you are

In the above image, you have to spot the mistakes hidden inside the Office Space Picture. An alert mind can solve this riddle within 10 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is somewhere on the desk.

Test your IQ by Spotting Hidden Panda in this Zig-Zag Optical Illusion

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistakes in the Office Room Picture. Here we see a common-looking office space. There is a desk, a chair, and a few other items in the room. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked?

Test your IQ by Spotting all 7 People & a Cat in this Optical Illusion

How many circles can you spot in this optical Illusion?

So, the answer to the puzzle is the date on the table calendar “Sep 31”. The calendar date is wrong as September only has 30 days. These basic details can be easily skipped if you have a limited amount of time. A lot of people will try to find the mistake in the Office Table or Chair or the Telephone. After realizing that there is no mistake in these pieces of the puzzle, people then analyze the pieces on the desk. And at last, they find an actual mistake hidden inside the table calendar.

Test your IQ by spotting all B’s in the group of D’s in this Optical Illusion

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.