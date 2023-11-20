Draft National Pharmacy Commission Bill is released by the Health Ministry. Here's everything you need to know!

Explainer

On November 20, the Union Health Ministry called for comments from the stakeholders and the public on the National Pharmacy Commission Bill, 2023 that has been proposed. The Bill seeks to repeal the National Pharmacy Act of 1948 and set up the National Pharmacy Commission. For this purpose, a draft of the National Pharmacy Commission Bill has been uploaded on the Ministry's website for the stakeholders and public to comment.

The Aim of the Bill The aim of the Bill is to enhance access to high-end and affordable pharmacy education. It also aims to ensure that pharmacy professionals are available nationwide. It also seeks to make pharmacy-related services available to all citizens and thereby encourage equitable healthcare.

Not to miss, the Bill demands for a transparent and periodic assessment of pharmacy institutions. It facilitates the maintenance of a pharmacy register for the country. The Bill boosts professionals to incorporate the most recent research into their work. It encourages professionals to contribute to this research and uphold supreme ethical standards. Not to miss, the Bill sets up an effective grievance redressal mechanism for important issues. It proposes the establishment of a commission having a head office in the National Capital.

As per the draft, the Pharmacy Ethics and Registration Board will be maintaining a National Pharmacy Register which will be holding all the details of pharmacy professionals. The core purpose of maintaining this register is to ensure the utmost transparency, thereby making sure that there are no discrepancies in the data.