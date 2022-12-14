Hidden Power Test: How you clench your fist reveals a lot about your personality. How do you hold your fist? What does it mean when you tuck your thumb in your fist? Why do you clench your fist with your thumb inside? Or why do you clench your fist with your thumb against your fingers? Discover your true self with the best personality test ‘Hidden Power Test’ on the internet based on your fist making style. With this Fist Personality Test, you will learn your likes, dislikes, emotional intelligence, how you think, IQ levels, thought processes, behavioral traits, and deep dominant desires.

Hidden Power Test: How You Hold Your Fist Reveals A Lot About Your Personality

#1 Clench Fist with Thumb Outside Personality

If you clench your fist with your thumb outside, your personality traits reveal that you may mostly be the center of attention anywhere you go. You may have high self-confidence, self-esteem, and self-respect. You may be highly magnetic in the way you carry yourself. You may be highly creative and introspective. Thoughtful, and a pleasure to be around. You may possess exceptional leadership skills. You may embrace your individuality fearlessly. You may be highly in love with yourself. You may enjoy social gatherings and network with people. You may not like to be contained in one place for long periods of time. You may be highly self-sufficient and in control of your emotions. You may be highly articulate in stating your thoughts and ideas. You may be caring but however, but once you stop caring that person or thing become non-existent for you.

You may have a growth mindset, atomic habits, and determination to make your dreams turn into reality. You may love to evolve and surprise people with your better new versions. You love to constantly learn new things and enjoy financial independence. You may enjoy subjects or activities involving money management. You may learn and gain knowledge in topics such as wealth creation, stock markets, trading, assets, financial markets, etc. You may be wise and smart in saving money. You like to be well-learned and hold positions of power, influence, and wisdom. You may be into spiritual practices as well. You may treat your body and mind as the powerhouses of manifesting your dream life.

Also Read: Who Am I Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your True Personality Traits

#2 Clench Fist with Thumb Inside Personality

If you hold your fist with your thumb inside, your personality traits reveal that you may see beauty in everything. You may be a charmer and would know how to make someone feel their best. You may exude zen-like vibes which attract people toward you. You may have an insanely attractive personality. Your way of talking may captivate thousands of people. You may make an excellent public speaker. In public, you may keep a low profile however your presence makes an impact in every room you enter. You may be observant and curious and notices every little detail. You may be highly passionate about your relationships, friends, and family. You would go that extra mile for those who you care about.

You may not like to gossip or talk dirty about people behind their backs. However, you may be apt at putting people in their place if they cross you. You may not like to engage with people who may talk loud or brashly. You like who can talk without making others feel less worthy. You respect people who express and communicate their thoughts with you. You may not get along with people who tend to be emotionally unavailable. You cannot stand arrogant behavior. You may be empathetic but indeed not weak. You will stand your ground fiercely and only stay where you are respected and cherished.

Tell us in comments: How Do You Hold Your fist?

Check out more fun tests to discover who you are!

Also Read: Personality Test: Your sleeping position reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Favorite Color Reveals These Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Nose shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot shape reveals these personality traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Eye Color Reveals These Personality Traits