India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Here's how Twitter reacted

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, played against each other on 24 October 2021 since the 2019 World Cup, a gap of more than two years. For the first time ever, Pakistan won a T20 world cup match against India. The green-clad men won the match by a huge margin of 10 wickets. Here's a look at the Twitter reactions.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup History: A look at the head-to-head records between the two arch-rivals

Babar and Rizwan are skilled Batsman, cricket won today. Haar jeet chalti rehti hai.#indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/8ncxrYm0yW — Nishant Dhingra (@Nixshant) October 24, 2021

Me, wishing best after #indiaVsPakistan match yesterday but inner me... pic.twitter.com/qpkN5OsnCn — Prapti Buch (@p4prapti) October 25, 2021

These were some of the Twitter reactions on India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021. To read more articles on ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, go through the below links: