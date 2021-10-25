India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Here's how Twitter reacted
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, played against each other on 24 October 2021 since the 2019 World Cup, a gap of more than two years. For the first time ever, Pakistan won a T20 world cup match against India. The green-clad men won the match by a huge margin of 10 wickets. Here's a look at the Twitter reactions.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup History: A look at the head-to-head records between the two arch-rivals
Picture of the day! #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/kP4GAEKoFY— zafar sareshwala 🇮🇳 (@zafarsareshwala) October 24, 2021
fans waiting for wicket be like- #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/IlCgmaM2mQ— Bhumi (@bhumii_jain) October 24, 2021
Meanwhile Dehli now#overconfidence#indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/gJ3B6Df0UO— واجد ظہور بھٹ (@WajidZahoorBhat) October 24, 2021
Will be back and stronger 🇮🇳 #indiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/YEjRc1eeYn— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) October 24, 2021
Entire country waiting for a wicket#IndiaVspakistan pic.twitter.com/guQ1kFBhgG— Keshav (@keshavvv___) October 24, 2021
Remember the date : 24 October 2021 #BabarAzam #indiaVsPakistan #INDvsPAK #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/op1HMAKb16— Israr Khan (@israr_khan6255) October 24, 2021
Indias right now😂💚🇵🇰#indiaVsPakistan #PakVsInd #ICCT20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/giFCTMuLnd— Inshal Khan (@InshalKhan124) October 24, 2021
😉😂😂 pakistan win by 10 wicket #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/WpgntXFB6y— 🇮🇳सत्यवाणी🇮🇳 (@khanashraf045) October 24, 2021
Babar and Rizwan are skilled Batsman, cricket won today. Haar jeet chalti rehti hai.#indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/8ncxrYm0yW— Nishant Dhingra (@Nixshant) October 24, 2021
Indian fans right now :- #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/ntH844PKBe— MONU (@Rehn_de_bete) October 24, 2021
Me, wishing best after #indiaVsPakistan match yesterday but inner me... pic.twitter.com/qpkN5OsnCn— Prapti Buch (@p4prapti) October 25, 2021
Mood across borders#indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/qgF7N6zXts— Bunnys_tweet (@Bunnys_hub) October 24, 2021
#indiaVsPakistan #RohithSharma#KLRahul#MaukaMauka#ViratKohli#पनौती— Himanshu Ranjan (@Himansh71663914) October 24, 2021
Just for fun, But well played pakistan totally dominant us in this match. pic.twitter.com/7yg9KRbUw4
Pak vs India right now#India and #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/vonAKvvoOt— Uzair Ahmed Khan (@Ujjo_tweet) October 24, 2021
Everyone right now:#indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/jythP9iknN— اناس سوهب (@anas_suheb) October 24, 2021
Condition of Indian fans last night!!#INDvPAK #IndiaVsPak #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/NOMYCqtF7a— Nikhil (@Niikkhiiillll) October 25, 2021
Well played India 🇮🇳#indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/6zRSW1ytDB— Suraj Kumar (@amsurajkumar) October 24, 2021
Everyone rn: #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/t8JXDCJaal— Amit Kumar Chaurasiya (@_amitofficial1) October 24, 2021
Wicket gir jaa sawaha🇮🇳🙂 #IndiaVsPak pic.twitter.com/GX4xp6ma1d— AreyAamaaan🌻 (@Buchuu1) October 24, 2021
These were some of the Twitter reactions on India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021. To read more articles on ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, go through the below links: