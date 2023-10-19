India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023: Match Time, Where to Watch Live Streaming and Playing 11

India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Match 17: One of the biggest rivalries in cricket is between India and Bangladesh. The two neighbouring countries have an exciting history, resulting in action-packed and often thrilling games.

Bangladesh was once considered a push-over team in cricket, but in its World Cup debut in 2007, it beat India in a shocking upset. In the last 5 ODI games too, Bangladesh holds the edge over India, winning 3 of the 5 matches.

Although overall, India has won the vast majority of games against Bangladesh in International Cricket and all formats. In the ICC World Cup, India holds a 3-1 record against Bangladesh. The 2023 ICC World Cup is currently going on, and on the momentous day of October 19, India and Bangladesh will clash once again.

As the 2023 World Cup host, India will play to keep its respect and maintain its winning momentum, while Bangladesh will fight to bounce back from its two recent losses and stay alive in the tournament.

On that note, we bring you all the important details regarding the India vs Bangladesh World Cup match on October 19, Thursday. Check here Ind vs Ban match time, when and where to watch on streaming apps and TV channels, stadium, weather forecast and the expected playing 11 of both teams.

Related:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

Latest Summary:

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Innings (Overs 1-10)

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill power India to an explosive start against Bangladesh.

Spin, seam and swing seem useless against Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the duo play furiously.

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud bowled a good spell while Nasum Ahmed and Shoriful Islam turned out to be expensive.

Rohit Sharma overtook Devon Conway as the top-scorer of the 2023 World Cup.

India: 63/0 after 10 overs of the powerplay.

(Overs 11-20)

Rohit Sharma was caught on a good ball and fell short of another fifty by 2 runs.

Hasan Mehmud dismissed Rohit Sharma for 48 runs but gave up 22 runs in the over due to two consecutive no balls.

Virat Kohli got off to a fast start while Shubman Gill scored his first fifty of the 2023 World Cup.

Mehidy Hasan dismissed Shubman Gill for 53 runs.

India: 142/2 after 20 overs

(Overs 21-30)

Bangladesh slowed down India's pace with wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Mehidy Hasan managed to send Shreyas Iyer back to the stands for 19 runs.

However, Virat Kohli continued to bat responsibly and scored his third fifty of the 2023 World Cup.

India: 184/3 after 30 overs

(Overs 31-41.3)

Shreyas Iyer lost his wicket due to a poorly timed shot off Mehidy Hasan's delivery.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul played it safe until crossing 210.

As Kohli approached his 48th ODI and 78th International Century, he kicked into high gear.

Kohli was on 92 after 40 overs and India needed 8 runs to win the match.

Due to a wide by Hasan in over 41, Kohli needed three for century and India needed two to win at the start of over 41.

After two dots, Kohli finished the match with a six and completed his fabulous innings and 78th international cricket century.

India vs Bangladesh CWC 2023 Match Overview

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 17 between India and Bangladesh is one of the most anticipated games of the tournament due to the increasing rivalry between the two teams. While India holds the edge against Bangladesh in all cricket formats, the latter has been performing extremely well recently.

Bangladesh beat India by 6 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 and holds a 3-2 record against India in the last 5 ODI games.

In the World Cup too, Bangladesh caused one of the biggest upsets in cricket history in 2007 when it beat India in the league stage. But since then, India has dominated Bangladesh in all encounters leading to the overall World Cup head-to-head record of 3-1 in favour of the men in blue.

After losing the last two games, Bangladesh will hope to bounce back, while the Indian teams will look to continue their incredible winning streak.

A healthy Shubman Gill and in-form Rohit Sharma will aim to put on a show for the Pune audience. For Bangladesh fans, the good news will be that captain Shakib Al Hasan will play the match after recovering from a thigh injury.

Check out a brief overview of today’s India vs Bangladesh match below.

2023 World Cup Status India beat Australia by 6 wickets after an early scare, thrashed Afghanistan by 8 wickets in the next game and dominated Pakistan to win by 7 wickets.

Bangladesh won against Afghanistan by 6 wickets, lost to England by 137 runs and lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets. Players to Look out for Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah, Mushfiqur Rahim Captain India: Rohit Sharma Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan Last Encounter 2019 World Cup: India won by 28 runs 2023 Asia Cup: Bangladesh won by 6 runs

India vs Bangladesh Match Time, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

The 2023 ICC World Cup Match 17: India vs Bangladesh will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra on October 19.

Match Time: 2:00 PM (IST)

Toss Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Where to Watch World Cup LIVE? Streaming App and Channel Number

Indian fans can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 for free (only mobile users) on Disney+Hotstar app. It is the official streaming partner for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and holds all digital broadcasting rights in India.

On television and cable, the World Cup will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Check the channel list below:

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 1 HINDI

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

Ind vs Ban Cricket Match Channel Number

DTH Service Channel Name Channel Number Tata Play Star Sports 1 455 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HD 454 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI 460 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 459 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU 1446 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 1445 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL 1551 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 1550 Tata Play Star Sports 1 KANNADA 1645 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 277 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HD 278 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI 281 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 282 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU 928 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL 803 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 KANNADA 974 Dish TV Star Sports 1 649 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HD 648 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI 621 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 620 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Dish TV Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675 Videocon Star Sports 1 603 Videocon Star Sports 1 HD 602 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI 607 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 606 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Videocon Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675

For more broadcasting details and channel numbers for each cable network service, and global digital partners check the link below.

How will the weather be in Pune? What are the chances of Rain?

The weather in Pune is expected to be clear but with moderate cloud cover. Rain isn’t expected but many parts of India recently received out-of-season rainfall and Maharashtra is also prone to sudden rains.

As per official weather forecasts, no rain is expected on Thursday, October 19 in Pune. The humidity levels are expected to be around 50% and the maximum day temperature is around 32 o C.

C. Spectators are advised to bring protective gear to shield themselves from the heat and sunlight or rain if it occurs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

India vs Bangladesh: Playing 11 & Order

India Squad: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (WK), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh Squad: 1 Litton Kumer Das, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Mehedy Hasan, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), 5Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim, 7 Mahmudullah, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Hasan Mahmud, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Shoriful Islam