Indian Cricketers with Fastest 20,000 Runs: Check Complete List

At present, there are 14 players in the world cricket have scored 10,000 runs in the One Day cricket and 9 players have scored 11, 000 runs in the ODI.

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar was the first player who had scored 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar has the record of the highest ODI (18426 runs) run-scorer in the ODIs so far.

In all the international matches Sachin has scored;

ODI Runs: 18426

Test Match Runs: 5921 runs

T-20 Runs: 10

So in total Sachin has scored 34,357 runs in the international cricket in his 23 years long cricket career.

List of 11,000 Run Scorers in the ODIs

2. Rahul Dravid:

Rahul Dravid has scored 24,208 runs in his 15-year long international career from 1996 to 2011.

Rahul's run is three formats are;

ODIs: 10889 runs

Test Matches: 13288 runs

T-20Is: 31

3. Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli has completed 21788 international runs in international cricket. Now he became a 3rd Indian player who has completed 20,000 runs in the three formats of international cricket. Kohli is the fastest 20,000 runs scorer in the International cricket.

Kohli's run is three formats are;

ODIs: 11792 runs

Test Matches: 7202 runs

T-20Is: 2794 runs

Kohli is the fastest 11,000 and 10000 runs scorer in the ODIs. He has scored 10,000 runs in record 205 innings and taken 17 more innings to cross the mark of 11,000 runs in the ODI cricket.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stopped playing test matches otherwise he could have been the next player in this list.

