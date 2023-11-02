Most Fifties in ICC World Cup 2023: List of Players With Most Half Centuries

Most Fifties in 2023 ICC World Cup: The Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup returned for its 13th edition in 2023. India served as the host of the tournament and is currently leading the points table as well. The variety of pitches in India has resulted in many exciting games. Some pitches have favoured spinners, some have favoured pacers, while others have been a batting paradise. So far, the records for highest team score, highest run chase, most hundreds and fastest century have been smashed.

Plenty of more games are left in the World Cup, and fans are in store for even more thrilling cricket action from batsmen and bowlers. Today, we take a look at the players who have scored the most 50s in the 2023 World Cup. While a century is a bigger milestone, many times a fifty is what helps teams win a match.

You can also find the list of all-time highest fifty scorers and players with the fastest fifties in the ODI World Cup below.

Related:

ICC World Cup Points Table 2023

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

Most Runs In ICC World Cup 2023

Most Wickets In ICC World Cup 2023

ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Players With Most Fifties - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the player with most half centuries in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Kohli has had a remarkable season this World Cup and played many brilliant innings. He is often called the master of chase and lived up to the title in the World Cup as well.

Rank Player 50s Innings 1 Virat Kohli (IND) 5 7 2 Pathum Nissanka (SL) 4 6 3 Abdullah Shafique (PAK) 3 6 4 Babar Azam (PAK) 3 7 5 Aiden Markram (SA) 3 7 6 Rohit Sharma (IND) 2 7 7 Daryl Mitchell (NZ) 2 6 8 Tom Latham (NZ) 2 5 9 Glenn Phillips (NZ) 2 6 10 Shubman Gill (IND) 2 5

Most Fifty Plus Scores in the World Cup 2023