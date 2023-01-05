Optical Illusion: Can you find a candy among the gifts in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The central theme of all optical illusions is that they trick your mind. The popularity of optical illusions has grown exponentially in the past decade, as is evident from the fact that they have become a part of popular culture.

The ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while is what makes them so alluring.

Furthermore, optical illusions can help improve cognitive abilities and observational skills.

With regular practise, one can quickly master the ability to understand optical illusions.

Do you want to put your observation skills to the test?

Then try this optical illusion challenge right now.

Optical Illusion - Find the Candy among Gifts in 11 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means of doing so.

If you really want to know your true IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

As suggested by the title, this optical illusion test is all about finding candy among the gifts within 11 seconds.

In the image shared above you can see lots of gifts are there. The gifts are covered in different coloured wrappers and tied with different coloured ribbons.

Hiding in plain sight among the gift packs is one candy and your task is to find the candy within 11 seconds.

If you are not able to find the candy within the time limit, do not worry, we appreciate the efforts that you made and will be providing the solution in the end.

But, in order to realise the true potential of your observation skill, you should not check the solution first.

That is a fair way of identifying your skill level.

Did You Find the Candy in 11 Seconds?

The users are asked to find the hidden candy in the picture within 11 seconds.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills will be able to find the candy within the time limit.

Have you spotted the candy?

Look at the picture carefully, the candy can be present anywhere in the image.

To find the candy within the time limit you need to check all the areas of the image carefully and see if you spot anything that looks like candy.

Hurry up; not much time is remaining.

How many of you have spotted the candy?

And..

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the candy is?

Check out the solution below.

Find Candy in 11 Seconds - Solution

The candy that you were searching for is a red and white striped candy. It can be spotted on the left side of the image marked by a circle.