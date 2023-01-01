Optical Illusion: Can you find a hidden 8 in the diamond playing card within 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The great thing about optical illusions is that it tricks our mind and eyes.

The insights derived from studies on the effect of optical illusions on the brain have helped scientists identify which areas of the brain get activated when we interact with optical illusions.

Moreover, it is light-hearted fun that also works wonders for your observation skills.

This optical illusion picture we are sharing here has made the netizens crazy as soon as they realised that there is a hidden number 8 in the diamond playing card.

Would you like to test your observation skills?

Then find the hidden number 8 in the diamond playing card within 11 seconds.

Optical Illusion: You have hawk eyes if you can find the hidden snake in 7 seconds

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Number 8 in Diamond Playing Card within 11 Seconds

Source: Twitter

The image shared above has had the netizens go crazy, as a hidden number 8 is revealed to be hiding in the diamond playing card.

The challenge for you is to find the hidden 8 in the playing card within 11 seconds.

You can take this optical illusion test individually or share it among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skill in the group.

This test is designed to determine how quickly your brain responds to such situations.

It also increases your mental capacity, boosts your confidence, and sharpens your observation skills.

Optical Illusion: Can you find a turtle among the dinosaurs in 5 seconds?

Did You Find the Hidden 8 in Playing Card within 11 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find a hidden number 8 within the diamond playing card within 11 seconds.

Individuals who are having good observation skills will be able to spot the number 8 before anyone else.

The key to acing this optical illusion challenge is to focus your attention on the image and look out for the shape of the number 8.

Now try imagining the number 8 and see if you can spot the same structure in this image.

Did you spot the number 8?

Hurry up; not much time is left.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

Try looking at the space between the diamond shapes on the card.

With this, we have dropped a major hint with which you can identify the number 8 easily.

And..

Time’s over.

How many of you have spotted the number 8?

Want to know where the number 8 is?

Keep reading.

Find Number 8 in 11 Seconds - Solution

The number 8 can be seen if you follow the space between the diamonds on the card. The same is illustrated below for your reference.

Wasn’t that fascinating?

Here are some more optical illusion pictures that you will like:

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a genius can find a hidden baby chicken among ducks in 15 seconds. Can you?