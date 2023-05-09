Optical Illusion: Can you spot 19 butterflies in the garden in 27 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion images play tricks on the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness.

Optical illusion pictures help the brain with healthy exercise while also temporarily relieving stress from our daily lives. By solving optical illusion puzzles one can flaunt one’s observation skills and intelligence among friends and family.

Studies suggest that regularly practising optical illusion puzzles can help boost the power of observation and improve attention span among individuals.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then find 19 butterflies in the garden in 27 seconds.

Optical Illusion - Find 19 Butterflies in 27 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above shows a garden scene with flower plants. Hidden among the plants are 19 butterflies, while it is easy to spot some, it gets difficult to spot the others.

Optical illusion IQ tests such as these are one of the simplest ways by which one can test observation skills as well as intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests such as Mensa IQ Challenge are the best way to find out.

The best thing about participating in an optical illusion game is that it helps in preventing cognitive decline in adults by engaging both the left and right centres of the brain.

The task of finding butterflies in the garden is an excellent way to test your attentiveness and individuals with a keen eye for detail will be able to identify all the butterflies within the time limit.

The butterflies have blended into the scene making it challenging to identify all of them at first glance.

You must observe the image carefully to spot all the butterflies.

Another mind-boggling optical illusion that is driving netizens bananas is a hidden woman in the shape of a butterfly. It is said that 97% of the people will fail to observe the hidden woman.

Back to the current challenge.

Have you spotted most of the butterflies?

Hurry up; only a few seconds remaining.

Five…

Four…

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you successfully found all 19 butterflies?

We believe some users with razor-sharp eyes have already spotted most of the butterflies. If you were able to spot more than 15 you did an excellent job and deserve a big round of applause.

Some of you might still be looking for all the butterflies.

Phew!

That was one hell of a challenge, right?

You can stop your search now and check out the solution below.

Find 19 Butterflies in 27 Seconds - Solution

The butterflies are beautiful with black and white patterns, you can find all 19 of them marked below in the image.

