Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can Spot a Robot hidden inside Angry Bull in 9 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a Robot is hidden inside the Bull Image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can Spot a Robot hidden inside Angry Bull

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a fun puzzle that challenges you to find the robot inside the sketch of a bull. In this illusion, we can see the face of an angry bull and within the image, there is a robot hiding somewhere. The illusion asks the viewers “What do you see other than the bull?” It has been claimed that people with high IQ can find the hidden robot in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Robot inside Bull Image in 9 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden robot in the image, then there is a trick to see it clearly. When you flip the Bulls image upside down, it looks like a robot reading a book on a park bench. If you are still not able to find the hidden robot, then you can look at the below image:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the robot hidden inside the angry bull image. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the robot hidden inside this optical illusion image?

