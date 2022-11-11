Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 2% can spot Cactus hidden inside Toy Store in 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a cactus is hiding somewhere inside the Toy Store in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 2% can spot cactus hidden inside Toy Store

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image has been shared as a picture puzzle for children and adults. In this illusion, you can see a Toy Store where the kids are looking at the toys like teddy bears, cars, planes, ships, etc. But somewhere inside the store a cactus is hiding among the kids and toys. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the cactus hidden inside the picture. It has been claimed that only 2% of people can find the hidden cactus in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the hidden cactus in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden cactus, then we are here to help you. If you look at the image carefully, you will see that cactus is hiding behind Robot like toys on the top right side. The cactus has been cleverly camouflaged with the green toy. This optical illusion of a Toy Store could reveal just how good your eyesight really is.

For your ease we have highlighted the hidden cactus inside Toy Store in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The cactus is hiding inside the second shelf where a android kind of robots have been kept. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the cactus hidden in the image.

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the cactus hidden inside this optical illusion image?

