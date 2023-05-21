Optical Illusion: Only 2% of People Can Tell Which Green Line Is Longer In 5 Seconds

Optical Illusion: The human brain is a complex maze whose workings are still not understood. Our mind is a fascinating organ, but it’s being adversely affected by the modern lifestyle.

Excessive screen time and social media overstimulate the brain, leaving us tired and dull. But the good way to negate these effects is by providing the right exercise to the brain, like solving optical illusions , brain teasers and other puzzles.

Today, we bring you a mind-boggling optical illusion that will definitely leave you scratching your head.

What are Optical Illusions?

An optical illusion is a phenomenon that tricks the mind and eyes to perceive something different than reality. A mirage in the desert is a classic optical illusion.

In the 3-D world, there is depth, shading and lighting that allows you to see clearly. But when a picture is rendered in 2-D, none of these factors are there, and there is a disturbance in the visual cortex. This gives rise to optical illusions.

Optical illusions are a fun way of exercising both your vision and your mind. They can check and help improve your intelligence level and observation skills.

Optical Illusion: Which green line is longer?

Source: Brightside

Given above are two green lines, surrounded by geometrical squares of varying sizes. The squares are arranged in such a manner to give the impression of a 3-D room.

The two green lines are situated on two opposite ends. You have to figure out which line is longer, the one on the left or the right.

But remember, you only have 5 seconds. So Hurry!

Your time starts now.

Optical Illusion: Which Green Line is Longer - Solution Revealed

Do you have your answer? Verify with the solution below.

The correct answer to this optical illusion is that both the green lines are the same size.

Surprised right? We Bet you didn’t see that coming.

This optical illusion is called the Ponzo illusion and uses geometry to distort your sense of depth perception. You think that because the parallel converging squares are decreasing in size, the line on the right is longer. It may look long, but both the lines are of the same size.

It’s the squares which are decreasing in size.

This is a popular puzzle trending on the web and has confounded many readers. Hopefully, you correctly figured out that both the green lines are equal. If you’re still bewildered, don’t worry; it happens. Keep practising, and soon you’ll see past such optical illusions easily.