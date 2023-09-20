Only 1% With High IQ Can Spot The Second Dog Within 7 Seconds!

Optical illusions are images or objects that deceive our brains into seeing things that are not there or seeing things differently than they actually are. Hidden optical illusions are a type of optical illusion that is particularly difficult to solve because the object or image is hidden in plain sight.

Only a small percentage of people are able to solve hidden optical illusions. This is because these illusions require a high level of attention to detail, cognitive flexibility, and spatial reasoning skills.

Image: Brightside

Here we have an image of two ladies engaged in a conversation. There is a dog behind the lady in purple. But claims tell there is also another dog in this image. Your challenge is to spot the second dog in less than 7 seconds.

When you are looking at an image, take the time to pay attention to all of the details. This includes the colours, shapes, and textures of the objects in the image.

Hidden optical illusions are a type of optical illusion that is designed to be difficult to see. They are often camouflaged or hidden in a complex image, and it can take a while for the viewer to spot them.

Your challenge starts now! You have 7 seconds.

This optical illusion will reveal if you have a high IQ. If you are able to spot the second dog in less than 7 seconds, you have a sharp mind.

Congratulations if you spotted the second dog. For those who did not find it, scroll down for the answer.

Hidden Animals Optical Illusions Answers

If you cannot find the second dog in the image, do not worry. We have revealed where the second dog is hidden in the image. Check the optical illusion answer below.

Image: Brightside

