There are several international visits or trips made by PM Narendra Modi in 2019 year for various purposes. Analysis of his tips with purpose, date, etc. are provided in this article.

List of PM Narendra Modi’s international visits in 2019

1. Brazil (13 November, 2019 - 15 November, 2019)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit from 13 November to 5 November, 2019 was to Brazil.

Purpose of the visit

- To attend 11th BRICS Summit. This was second visit of PM Narendra Modi to Brazil.

- Bilateral talks with the counterparts from China, Brazil and Russia. Let us tell you that this was the sixth time that Modi Ji participated at the BRICS Summit. Fortaleza in Brazil 2014 was his first BRICS summit.

About 11th BRICS Summit

BRICS Summit of 2019 was the 11th annual BRICS Summit. It is an international relations conference attended by heads of government or heads of state of the five member states namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Meeting was held at the Itamaraty Palace where the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is located.

Theme of BRICS Summit was “Economic growth for an innovative future”.

Topics discussed in the Summit: To strengthen the cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation, to enhance cooperation on digital economy, cooperation to fight against transnational crime, especially against organised crime, money laundering, and drug trafficking, to encourage the reapproachment between the New development Bank (NDB) and the BRICS Business Council.

Meeting between PM Narendra Modi and China President Jinping

- To meet high-level mechanism on trade and economy.

- Special Representatives will have another meeting for discussing matters related to the Boundary Questions and reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and security in the border areas.

- Also focus on trade and investment.

Meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

- Both the leaders reviewed the progress made in the bilateral relationship since PM Modi’s visit to Vladivostok.

- The target of bilateral trade that is $25 billion has already achieved.

- To dismantle the barriers of trade at regional level, the first Bilateral Regional Forum at the level of Russian Provinces and Indian States be held next year.

- Both leaders reviewed the progress made in the field of the infrastructure mainly railways in context of raising the speed of the Nagpur-Secunderabad sector railway line.

- Decided to cooperate in Defence sector and Civil Nuclear Energy.

Meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro

- PM Narendra Modi invited Bolsonaro to be the Chief Guest at Republic Day 2020.

- To enhance strategic partnership between both the countries.

- Discussed the cooperation regarding space and Defence sectors.

- PM Modi Ji also welcomed the decision of the President to grant visa free travel to Indian citizens.

2. Thailand (2 November 2019 – 4 November 2019)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Thailand took place from 2 November to 4 November 2019.

Purpose of the visit

- ASEAN related summits including 16th ASEAN India Summit, 14th East Asia Summit, the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit and related events.

Note: This was Modi’s seventh ASEAN-India Summit and sixth East Asia Summit.

- PM Narendra Modi held meetings with the world leaders and discussed about the importance of bilateral and global issues.

- At ASEAN Summit he discussed about bilateral and global issues.

- He attended Sawasdee PM Modi community programme in Bangkok.

- The state negotiations were also reviewed by the leaders in the summit.

14th East Asia Summit

It was held in Bangkok, Thailand on 4 November, 2019. Let us tell you that East Asia Summit is a meeting held annually by the nation leaders from the East Asian region and adjoining countries. 18 countries, head of state and heads of government had participated in the summit. The host of the East Asian Summit 2019 is also the Chairperson of ASEAN, the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha.

- Cooperation on political, security and economic issues of common regional concern were discussed and also plays an important role in the regional architecture.

- The theme of East Asia Summit is Advancing Partnerships for Sustainability.

Important points regarding visit

- On 2 November PM Narendra Modi arrived Bangkok and released a commemorative coin, marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and a Thai translation of the Tirukkural, a great Tamil classic.

- In the ASEAN Summit, Modi Ji addressed the centrality of ASEAN in India’s Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific vision.

- He also highlighted the convergence of our approaches to the Indo-Pacific.

- He also focused for intensification of partnership in capacity building including areas like agriculture, science, IT, engineering and network of universities.

- He also called for greater surface, maritime, digital and people to people contacts and connectivity.

- Between India and ASEAN countries, he referred to $1 billion line of credit which could be used to strengthening the connectivity in both physical and digital way.

- Under the India-ASEAN university network, he announced in creating an endowment of about Rs 50 million to promote exchanges between faculty as well as students.

- 50 scholarships will also be offered in agriculture universities.

- Announcement to hold the Tata festival along with India – ASEAN Hackathon early on in 2020.

- Sub-regional cooperation including the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation and India’s recent joining as development partner of ACMECS initiative which is the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy.

- Various initiatives of India are under implementation like commitment of India to offer 1000 PhD scholarships for ASEAN students at IITs.

- Establishment of Centers for Excellence in software development and training in the CMLV countries with a budget of about $8.6 million.

- To enhance connectivity and strengthen ASEAB mechanisms through sea, land, air, digital, people to people, deepening economic partnership, enhancing cooperation in the digital domain like cyber security, and improving maritime security.

3. Saudi Arabia Visit (28 October 2019 - 29 October 2019)

PM Narendra Modi visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Purpose of the visit

Bilateral talks were held with the Crown Prince, took part in the separate delegation-level talks with him and also addressed the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh.

Important points of the visit

- Discussed about regional and international issues of mutual interest.

- Friendship and partnership in economic, social, cultural and civilisational ties between the people of two countries.

- Both agreed on the importance of bilateral engagement to promote ways to ensure the security and safety of waterways in the Indian Ocean region and the Gulf region from the threat and dangers that may affect the interests of the two countries including national security.

- It also called for closer cooperation in the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Center, strengthening cooperation in combating terrorist operations, exchange of information, capacity building and strengthening of cooperation in combating transnational crimes within the framework of the existing bilateral security cooperation.

India and Saudi Arabia signed 13 MoUs

Strategic Partnership Council Agreement

Agreement on Security Cooperation

MoU Cooperation in the Field of Renewable Energy between Saudi Ministry of Energy and Ministry of New & Renewable Energy of India.

MoU Cooperation in the Field of combating illicit trafficking and smuggling of narcotic drugs, physocotropic substances and chemical precursors.

MoU between Saudi General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI) and Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence concerning collaboration in military acquisition, industries, research, development and technology.

MoU cooperation in the field of Civil Aviation.

MoU between central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for Cooperation in the field of medical products regulations.

Letter of Intent between Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, of the Republic of India.

Cooperation and Programme between Foreign Service Institute, MEA and Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies (IDS) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

MoU between Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and Saudi Aramco.

MoU for cooperation between National Stock Exchange and Saudi Stock Exchange.

MoU between National payments Corporation of India and Saudi payments.

4. USA visit (21 September 2019 - 28 September 2019)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United Nations and his itinerary visit was in Houston in Texas and New York.

Purpose of the visit

- Multilateral engagements at the United Nations.

- Bilateral visit covering political meetings, interaction with the business community and with the Indian Diaspora.

- Bilateral meetings in New York with world leaders.

Important Points of the visit

- USA (21 September 2019 - 28 September 2019)

- He addressed a large gathering of over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston event 'Howdy Modi'.

- On 22 September, PM Modi Ji addressed the Indian community.

- On 23 September, several multilateral events were there in New York beginning with the Climate Summit that was organised by the UN Secretary-General.

- It was followed by another event hosted by UN Secretary-General on Universal Health Coverage.

- PM Modi Ji also focused on the Government's program, Ayushman Bharat.

- On 23 September, another event was the leader's dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorists and Violent Extremists Narratives.

- In the UN an event was organised by India to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in the UN. The title of the event was “Leadership Matters - Relevance of Gandhi in Contemporary Times". Three launches took place in the event: First, to install the Gandhi Solar Park installation of solar planet at the rooftop of the UN headquarters and for this $51 billion grant was sanctioned.

- Second, to inaugurate the Gandhi Peace Garden at the State University of New York Campus at Old Westbury. Here, around 150 trees were planted to honour Gandhiji’s 150th birth anniversary.

- The third was a release of a UN postage stamp on Gandhi Ji.

- On 24 September, Prime Minister Modi Ji was honoured by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with the Global Goalkeeper's Goal award for his leadership in the field of sanitation through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

- PM Modi Ji also on 24 September addressed the opening plenary of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

- On 27 September, he addressed the General Assembly.

- Besides these meetings, PM Modi Ji had several other bilateral meetings on various topics across all continents.

5. Russia Visit (4 September 2019 – 6 September 2019)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Russian Federation on the invitation of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Purpose of the visit

- 20th India – Russia Annual Summit in Vladivostok.

- Modi Ji also participated in the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as the Chief Guest.

Important Points about the visit

- Both leaders at the jubilee of the 20th Annual Summit discussed the progressive development of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

- Also, they decided to cooperate with their parliaments and focused on the importance of interparliamentary interaction.

- Satisfied with the trade turnover and wanted to bring it to $30 billion by 2025.

- To engage more actively the impressive resource and human resource potential of India and Russia.

- To enhance industrial cooperation.

- To create new technologies and investment partnerships mainly in advanced high-tech areas. Also, to find new avenues and forms of cooperation.

- Both the leaders also welcomed the holding of the 2nd edition of the India- Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue that took place on 10 July, 2019 in New Delhi.

- The aim of the 2nd edition was to promote cohesive and mutually beneficial economic cooperation across core sectors by way of structured and continuous interaction between our two countries.

There are several MoUs and agreements signed between the two leaders some of them are as follows:

Joint Statement “Reaching New Heights of Cooperation through Trust and Partnership”.

Joint Strategy for the enhancement of trade and investments between India and Russia.

Cooperation in Audiovisual Co-production and for this the agreement is signed between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Russian Federation.

Cooperation plan between the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Ministry of Finance, Republic of India and the Federal Customs Service Russian Federation for combating customs violation in 2019-2022.

Investment Collaboration and for this cooperation agreement between invest India and the Russian Direct Investment Fund was signed, etc.

6. France Visit (22 August 2019 – 23 August 2019)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visited France at the invitation of President Macron.

Purpose of the visit

- Bilateral meetings

- G-7 Summit as ‘Biarritz Partner’

Important points about the visit

- Before G-7 Summit, Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Phillipe.

- A memorial was dedicated to Indian victims due to two Air crashes that took place in France in the 1990s and 1960s.

- From both side, it was noted about the progress made in the development of bilateral trade and economic relations.

- India-France Administrative Economic and Trade Committee (AETC) provide an appropriate framework to promote bilateral trade and investment.

- Also, they will solve the issues related to trade and investment issues between the French and Indian companies, including additional ways and mechanisms.

- In the digital space also the two countries will support economic and social development through open, secure and peaceful cyberspace in which international law applies.

- To expand Indo-French bilateral cooperation and for that, both the leaders have adopted cybersecurity and digital technology road map mainly in high-performance computing sectors and artificial intelligence.

- The Cooperation agreement was signed between the centre for Development of Advanced Computing and Atos to develop quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and exascale supercomputing.

- They have also signed several MoUs.

7. United Arab Emirates and Bahrain Visit (23 August 2019 – 25 August 2019)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took place on 23-24 August 2019 and Bahrain on 24-25 August 2019.

Purpose of UAE visit

- State visit

- Bilateral Meetings

Important points about the UAE visit

PM Narendra Modi met His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

- PM Modi Ji also received the ‘Order of Zayed', the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government.

- With the bilateral investments and annual bilateral trade of about $60 billion, the UAE is the third-largest trade partner of India.

- The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India.

Purpose of Bahrain visit

- This was the State visit to Bahrain and the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Bahrain.

- Bilateral meetings

Important points about the Bahrain visit

- PM Narendra Modi met with the Prime Minister of Bahrain, Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

- Regional and international issues were discussed in the meeting.

- Bahrain King namely Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also hosted banquet dinner in the honour of Prime Minister.

- PM Modi Ji also launched the renovation of Shreenathji temple in Manama.

- From the last few years trade between India and Bahrain increases and reached about $1.3 billion in 2018-19.

- Around 3, 50, 000 Indian nationals in Bahrain participated in the development of Bahrain.

= There are almost 3000 India-owned/Joint Ventures in Bahrain that indicate the intense economic engagement between the two countries.

- Several MoUs were signed between them.

8. Bhutan visit (17 August 2019 – 18 August 2019)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bhutan at the invitation of Lotay Tshering, the Prime Minister of Bhutan. After assuming office for the second time in May 2019, this was Narendra Modi's first bilateral visit.

Purpose of the visit

- State visit

- Bilateral talks related to trade, developments, etc.

Important points about the visit

- Both the leaders met in a restricted format. In the honour of Modi Ji, Tshering hosted a State Banquet.

- The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the Queen hosted a lunch in the honour of Modi Ji.

- During the talks, both the leaders reviewed all the aspects of the bilateral relationship including regional and international developments.

- Reaffirmed the shared security interests and reiterated their commitment to maintain close coordination on matters related to security and national interests.

- Both the Prime Ministers formally inaugurated 720 MW Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Plant.

- Both the leaders had launched the facility of the use of the Indian-issued RuPay cards in Bhutan which will facilitate Indian travellers to Bhutan by reducing the need to carry cash. Also, it will boost the economy of Bhutan and integrate the economies of both countries.

- Both the leaders have decided to work on the next phase of the project that is the issuance of RuPay cards by the Bhutanese banks that will benefit Bhutanese travellers to India and allow inter-operability of RuPay cards.

- Feasibility study for the use of India’s Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app in Bhutan was also agreed to promote the cashless payments between the two countries.

- Both the Prime Ministers also inaugurated the Ground Earth Station of the South Asian Satellite in Thimphu which was constructed by the support of ISRO.

- Tshering also appreciated Modi Ji’s launch of the South Sian Satellite (SAS) in 2017 as a gift to the countries in the South Asia region that make cost-effective Bhutan Broadcasting Service and also enhance the disaster management capacities within the Kingdom.

- Both the leaders also agreed on the joint development of a small satellite for Bhutan. Joint Working Group (JWG) will be formed for this work.

- Several MoUs were also signed between both the Prime Ministers.

9. Japan visit (27 June 2019 – 29 June 2019)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Japan.

Purpose of the visit

- 14th G20 Summit in Osaka from 28-29 June 2019.

- Runs a meeting marathon in G20 Summit

- Bilateral meetings

- He met with the leaders of Japan, US, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Germany, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, and Australia.

- Pull-side meetings with Thailand, Vietnam, World Bank, UNSG, France, Italy, Singapore and Chile.

Important points about the visit

- Under the Japanese Presidency the G20 Summit theme was ”Human-centered future society”.

- Issues discussed in the summit are Free trade and economic growth, global economy including taxation, finance, Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence, inclusive and Sustainable World, Energy and Environment, Quality infrastructure, Global Health, Aging, Climate Change, and Marine plastic waste.

- The Summit had also adopted the declaration.

- India has participated in all the G20 Summits and 2022; India will host the G20 Summit for the first time.

- Issues that are important for India and discussed in the G20 Summit are energy security, financial stability, disaster-resilient, infrastructure, reformed multilateralism, WTO reforms, countering terrorism, the return of economic fugitives, food security, democratisation of technologies and portable security schemes.

- The Sabang port is developing by India in Indonesia which is a big step in the nation that will provide waterways in the Indian Ocean.

- Modi Ji met with the President of Brazil also and discussed the trade and investment, agriculture, and biofuels in the context of climate change.

- Modi Ji also held discussions including defence and counter-terrorism with the President of Tokyo, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Also, talked about the strong development partnership between Indian and Turkey.

- The meeting between Modi Ji and Donald Trump was focussed over trade as US raising tariffs on aluminium and steel and revoking India’s beneficiary status under generalised system of preference (GSP) and India responding raising tariffs on certain categories of imports.

- The second Japan-India-US trilateral summit established its position as the core group to power the Indo-Pacific strategy.

- On June 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a talk with the Shinzo Abe on the global economy, issues of fugitive economic offenders and disaster management.

- Both the leaders also discussed the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor and a convention centre being built in Varanasi.

10. Kyrgyztan Visit (13 June 2019 – 14 June 2019)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kyrgyztan.

Purpose of the visit

- Modi Ji attended the meeting Council of Heads of State (CHS) of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek (Kyrgyz Republic) on 13-14 June 2019.

- Bilateral Meetings

Important points about the visit

- Topics like the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and on topical issues of international and regional importance were discussed in the summit by the leaders.

- Modi Ji met with the President of Kyrgyztan Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov and exchange views on bilateral relations, international and regional issues of mutual interest.

- Both the leaders developed cooperation in the industrial sphere, mainly in textiles, garments, mining and information and communication technology.

- To improve connectivity projects will be generated that will benefit both the countries.

- Cooperation in the fields of science, culture, education, health care, tourism, sports, information, protection of intellectual property and innovations, protection of the national cultural heritage and other areas.

- Both the leaders agreed to jointly explore the opportunities of training and capacity, development in the areas of Tourism, Ecotourism, Environment Protection and Wildlife Conservation.

11. Maldives and Sri Lanka visit (8 June 2019 – 9 June 2019)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Purpose of the visit

- Neighbourhood First Policy

- Bilateral Meetings and State Visit

Important points about the Maldives visit

- Modi Ji visited Maldives at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

- The discussion was focused on ethnic, historical, socio-economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

- They inaugurated the Composite Training Facility of the Maldives National Defence Force in Maafilafushi and the Surveillance Radar System by remote link.

- To achieve sustainable social and economic development, they welcomed the signing of $800 million Line of Credit Agreement in March 2019.

- Both discussed to work on several projects including port development, health, agriculture, fisheries, tourism and energy.

- Highlight the impact of combating climate change, especially detrimental to developing countries like Small Island Developing States such as Maldives and agreed to strengthen the global response to climate change through the UNFCC and the Paris Agreement.

Note: Do you know that PM Modi Ji is the only second foreign Head of State or Government to address the People’s Majlis in its 86 year history.

Important points about the Sri Lanka visit

- PM Narendra Modi visited Sri Lanka on 9 June 2019.

- This was the first visit by a foreign leader after the tragic events of 21st April when several bomb blasts that resulted in huge casualties in Sri Lanka.

- He met with the President of Sri Lanka Sirisena and with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

- He met with the leader of opposition Mahinda Rajapakse and head of TNA, the Tamil parties, Sampanthan.

12. South Korea visit (21 February 2019 – 22 February 2019)

PM Narendra Modi visited South Korea at the invitation of Moon Jae-in, the President of the Republic of Korea (ROK). This was his second visit to Seoul.

Purpose of the visit

- State Visit

- Bilateral meetings

Important points about the visit

- The Future map was prepared that focused on a shared vision of people, peace, and prosperity for the future.

- Bilateral trade is $21 billion, two ways and the target that was set is $50 billion by the year 2030. The main focus was on how to push this target.

- Negotiations on CICA.

- President Moon Jae-in showed interest in the defence corridors that the government is developing in India, one in Tamil Nadu and other in Uttar Pradesh

- Agreement to have a post stamp on princess Suriratna.

- Coproduction of a film on the life of Princess Suriratna between an Indian and a Korean film company.

- The Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation ceremony was held on 22 February.

These are the foreign visits in detail made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

