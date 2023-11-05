Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after India vs South Africa

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: India and South Africa clashed in match 37 of the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata. It was a clash of titans as two table toppers were set to compete in an important game. India was riding a dominant 7-win unbeaten streak, and South Africa had a record of 6-1.

Fans expected a thrilling game, but it was a one-sided display of dominance by India. After winning the toss, captain Rohit Sharma chose to bat first. India registered a total of 326/5 on the scoreboard.

Virat Kohli celebrated his 35th birthday in the most incredible fashion. Kohli equalled his mentor Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries and 79 international hundreds. Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 in 121 balls.

The Indian bowling side once again turned out to be a nightmare for South Africa. Wickets quickly came once the top order collapsed. Left-arm spin was key on the Eden Gardens pitch.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the match, taking 5 wickets (his first five-wicket haul in the World Cup ), but Virat Kohli won the Player of the Match award. South Africa was dismissed for 83 runs in 27.1 overs. India won by 243 runs and remained at number 1 on the points table .

2023 ICC World Cup Points Table

Here are the team standings after Match 37: India vs South Africa on November 5, 2023