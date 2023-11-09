World Cup 2023: What are the Exact Semi Final Scenarios For Pakistan And New Zealand Team?

Glen Maxwell's stunning performance against Afghanistan in the 39th match not only solidified Australia's position in the ICC World Cup Semi-Final 2023 but also potentially rescued the Kiwis. While New Zealand's semifinal berth remains uncertain with Pakistan on their heels, Afghanistan, despite a disheartening defeat, remains in contention for the World Cup Semi-Final. Following Tuesday night's triumph, the Australians are securely placed in the playoff stage and are set to confront South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens at 7:30 pm AEDT on Thursday, November 16. Notably, this venue witnessed South Africa being dismissed for 83 against India, and Australia has yet to play there in this World Cup. ALSO READ| New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket

What are the World Cup Semi-final Scenarios For Pakistan And New Zealand? The Kiwis currently enjoy an advantage in net run rate, standing at +0.398 compared to Pakistan's +0.036 and Afghanistan's -0.338. This lead, while likely, is not guaranteed as they face Sri Lanka on Thursday. Pakistan, playing their final game last against England, holds the advantage of knowing the specific requirements for victory. Presently, Pakistan needs to defeat England by 130 runs or chase the total within 29 overs, plus whatever margin New Zealand achieves against Sri Lanka.

For Afghanistan to qualify, they must secure a victory by at least 268 runs. Realistically, their chance lies in beating South Africa on Friday, coupled with losses for New Zealand and Pakistan. If only the Kiwis lose (or their match is affected by rain), Afghanistan would need to beat South Africa by at least 133 runs or win within 29 overs to catch up with Pakistan. What About Champions Trophy 2025 Qualifications In the final week of the group stage, attention also turns to the race for the top eight and qualification for the Champions Trophy 2025. England's convincing win over the Netherlands has created a four-way tie at the bottom, with England leading on net run rate. The Dutch face an uphill battle to avoid the bottom two, requiring either a win over India combined with losses for two teams above them or a narrow loss coupled with significant defeats for two teams above them.

Wins for England (against Pakistan), Bangladesh (against Australia), and/or Sri Lanka (against New Zealand) would likely secure a spot in the Champions Trophy, considering it's improbable that all three teams emerge victorious.

WORLD CUP STANDINGS (As of Thursday, November 9)

Rank Team Points Wins Losses Net Run Rate
1 India 16 8 0 2.456
2 South Africa 12 6 2 1.376
3 Australia 12 6 2 0.861
4 New Zealand 8 4 4 0.398
5 Pakistan 8 4 4 0.036
6 Afghanistan 8 4 4 -0.338
7 England 4 2 6 -0.885
8 Bangladesh 4 2 6 -1.142
9 Sri Lanka 4 2 6 -1.16
10 Netherlands 4 2 6 -1.635