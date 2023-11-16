Quick Links

South Africa vs Australia Head to Head in ICC ODI World Cup and International Cricket

Mudit Chhikara
By Mudit Chhikara
Nov 16, 2023, 12:47 IST
South Africa vs Australia Head to Head Record: Two of the oldest cricket-playing countries in the world are Australia and South Africa. As such, they have a long history of playing together and a popular rivalry.

South Africa and Australia have some of the most difficult pitches in the world and have produced great cricketers like Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, Don Bradman and Dale Steyn. Every time, South Africa and Australia face each other, it always results in exciting games.

Australia is considered the most dominant team in cricket history, having won 9 ICC trophies. South Africa has won only 1. Moreover, South Africa is known to crumble under pressure in big games like the playoffs or knockout stage of tournaments.

The ICC ODI World Cup has also witnessed some incredible games between South Africa and Australia. The Proteas emerged as the winners in the latest 2023 World Cup matchup with Australia and are again set to clash in the semi-final on November 16.

But before that, take a look at South Africa and Australia’s head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats (Test, ODI and T20).

South Africa vs Australia Head to Head in ODI World Cup

South Africa and Australia have faced each other 7 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and have an even record. Australia won 3 games and South Africa won 3 games. 1 match was tied. However, South Africa has the most recent wins, having beaten Australia in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.

Year

Winner

Margin

2023

South Africa

134 runs

2019

South Africa

10 runs

2007

Australia

83 runs

2007

Australia

7 wickets

1999

Australia

5 wickets

1999

Australia/South Africa

Tied

1992

South Africa

9 wickets

*Last Match Result: South Africa won by 134 wickets in the 2023 World Cup.

It remains to be seen how Australia fares against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. Both teams boast of strong squads. Australia is a favourite to lift the trophy while South Africa will be playing to get rid of the “chokers” tag and reach its first World Cup final. Pat Cummins will lead Australia while Temba Bavuma is the captain of South Africa.

South Africa has lost to Australia in two semi-finals - 1999 and 2007.

Next Game: November 16, 2:00 PM (IST) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa vs Australia Head to Head in ODI Matches

Team

South Africa

Australia

Span

1992-2023

1992-2023

Mat

109

109

Won

55

50

Lost

50

55

Draw

0

0

Tied

3

3

NR

1

1

W/L

1.1

0.909

%W

50.45

45.87

%L

45.87

50.45

%D

0

0

%

52.31

47.68

South Africa vs Australia Head to Head in T20

Team

South Africa

Australia

Span

2006-2023

2006-2023

Mat

25

25

Won

8

17

Lost

17

8

Draw

0

0

Tied

0

0

NR

0

0

W/L

0.47

2.125

%W

32

68

%L

68

32

%D

0

0

%

32

68

South Africa vs Australia Head to Head in Test Matches

Team

South Africa

Australia

Span

1902-2023

1902-2023

Mat

101

101

Won

26

54

Lost

54

26

Draw

21

21

Tied

0

0

NR

0

0

W/L

0.481

2.076

%W

25.74

53.46

%L

53.46

25.74

%D

20.79

20.79

%

32.5

67.5

 

