South Africa vs Australia Head to Head Record: Two of the oldest cricket-playing countries in the world are Australia and South Africa. As such, they have a long history of playing together and a popular rivalry. South Africa and Australia have some of the most difficult pitches in the world and have produced great cricketers like Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting, Don Bradman and Dale Steyn. Every time, South Africa and Australia face each other, it always results in exciting games.

Australia is considered the most dominant team in cricket history, having won 9 ICC trophies. South Africa has won only 1. Moreover, South Africa is known to crumble under pressure in big games like the playoffs or knockout stage of tournaments. The ICC ODI World Cup has also witnessed some incredible games between South Africa and Australia. The Proteas emerged as the winners in the latest 2023 World Cup matchup with Australia and are again set to clash in the semi-final on November 16.

But before that, take a look at South Africa and Australia's head-to-head record in the World Cup and across other cricket formats (Test, ODI and T20).

South Africa vs Australia Head to Head in ODI World Cup South Africa and Australia have faced each other 7 times in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and have an even record. Australia won 3 games and South Africa won 3 games. 1 match was tied. However, South Africa has the most recent wins, having beaten Australia in the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. Year Winner Margin 2023 South Africa 134 runs 2019 South Africa 10 runs 2007 Australia 83 runs 2007 Australia 7 wickets 1999 Australia 5 wickets 1999 Australia/South Africa Tied 1992 South Africa 9 wickets *Last Match Result: South Africa won by 134 wickets in the 2023 World Cup.