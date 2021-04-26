Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 26th April 2021

With its Static GK and Current Events Quiz, Jagran Josh aims to help aspirants of UPSC, SSC, RRB, Bank PO/Clerk or any other government and competitive examinations. The aspirants are advised to take the quiz below and go through the explanations provided below each answer to gain an insight into the topic.

1- When is National Panchayati Raj Day observed?

A. 28 April

B. 21 April

C. 30 April

D. 24 April

Ans: D

Explanation: National Panchayati Raj Day is observed on 24 April every year. Panchayati Raj system was advocated by Mahatma Gandhi as a decentralized form of government where every village would be responsible for its own affairs.

2- Which was the first Indian state to adopt the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in India?

A. Kerala

B. Uttar Pradesh

C. Rajasthan

D. Andhra Pradesh

Ans: C

Explanation: Rajasthan was the first Indian state to adopt the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in India.

Panchayati Raj System in India

3- When is World Veterinary Day celebrated?

A. First Monday of April

B. Last Saturday of April

C. First week of May

D. Second week of April

Ans: B

Explanation: World Veterinary Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of April every year. In 2021, it was celebrated on 24th April. The theme of World Veterinary Day 2021 was 'The Veterinarian Response to the Covid-19 Crisis'.

World Veterinary Day 2021: Current Theme, History, Objective and Significance

4- What does Hydrogen fuel cells emit?

A. Hydrogen

B. Nitrogen

C. Oxygen

D. Water

Ans: D

Explanation: Hydrogen fuel cells emit only water.

5- When was the first fuel cell invented?

A. 1932

B. 1829

C. 1839

D. 1992

Ans: C

Explanation: Welsh scientist William Robert Grove invented the fuel cell in 1839, but it wasn't commercially used until the 1960s.

What is the difference between Green Hydrogen and Blue Hydrogen?

6- The USCIRF has recommended putting India on which list in its International Religious Freedom Report 2021?

A. Countries of Particular Concern

B. Special Watch List Countries

C. Entities of Particular Concern

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: The United Nations Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has recommended putting India on a list of CPCs or Countries of Particular Concern for the second year in a row due to the violations of religious freedoms in the year 2020.

International Religious Freedom Report 2021: India should be a 'Country of Particular Concern'

7- COVID-19 vaccine registration for people above 18 years of age will begin from___?

A. 26 April 2021

B. 1 May 2021

C. 28 April 2021

D. 29 April 2021

Ans: C

Explanation: As per the government officials, the COVID-19 vaccine registration for people above 18 years of age will begin from 28 April 2021 through Co-WIN App.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the portal, and what are the documents required?

8- How much grant is provided by Google to organisations helping people fight the Covid-19 pandemic in India?

A. Rs. 100 crores

B. Rs. 108 crores

C. Rs. 135 crores

D. Rs. 235 crores

Ans: C

Explanation: Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced Rs. 135 crores funding to help India fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sundar Pichai: Biography, Education and Salary



9- Which Indian personalities were remembered in the 93rd Oscars In Memorium Segment?

A. Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

B. Irrfan Khan and Bhanu Athaiya

C. Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan

D. Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput

Ans: B

Explanation: The 93rd Academy Awards paid tribute to actor Irrfan Khan and Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya in its In Memorium segment.

Irrfan Khan Biography: Early Life, Death, Family, Education, Films, Awards, Unknown Facts, Controversies and More

10- Which Indian state will vaccinate all its citizens against COVID-19 for free?

A. Maharashtra

B. Uttar Pradesh

C. Assam

D. Kerala

Ans: A

Explanation: Maharashtra will vaccinate all its citizens against COVID-19 for free, as announced by State Minister Nawab Malik.

Play daily Quiz based on static events and current events here