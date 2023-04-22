Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: LSG vs GT, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is going on and turning out to be one of the best ever in the history of the popular cricket championship. So far, we’ve seen colossal run-totals chased down handily, low scores defended easily, five consecutive sixes smashed in an over, and we’re not even halfway through the tournament.

Yesterday’s IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) delivered more exciting cricket action. LSG and GT went head-to-head in the much-anticipated Match 30 of the 2023 IPL on April 22. LSG and GT played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, delivering a somewhat uneventful yet riveting game for the fans. Although both played to their full extent, GT beat LSG by 7 runs.

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? LSG vs GT Result

Gujarat Titans won the toss, and captain Hardik Pandya opted to bat first.

LSG restricted Gujarat Titans to a somewhat low 135-run total on the scoreboard, with a loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

LSG got off to a good start and seemed like they had the match in the bag till GT bowlers made a remarkable comeback.

LSG lost multiple wickets in the late overs and GT won by 7 runs.

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 30, LSG vs GT?

LSG's Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Noor Ahmad and GT's Mohit Sharma took the most wickets (2 each) in yesterday’s IPL match.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the LSG vs GT Match?

LSG’s captain KL Rahul scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The opener recorded an important 68-run knock off 61 balls. However, his efforts were in vain.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

GT’s Hardik Pandya hit the most sixes (4) in yesterday’s IPL clash between LSG and GT.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 30 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s thrilling clash between LSG and GT went to Mohit Sharma (LSG), who took two crucial wickets and conceded only 17 runs in three overs. Other awards are as follows:

Electric Striker Of The Match: Hardik Pandya (GT)

Gamechanger Of The Match: Hardik Pandya

Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: Krunal Pandya (LSG)

On-The-Go 4s: KL Rahul (LSG) - 8 Fours

Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: Hardik Pandya (GT) - 92 metres

Catch Of The Match: Naveen Ul Haq (LSG)



