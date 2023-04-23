Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: MI vs PBKS, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th season of the Indian Premier League is ongoing and is turning out to be one for the history books. Not even half the games have taken place, and we’ve seen huge 200+ run-totals chased down with ease, low scores defended handily, and five consecutive sixes hit in an over. Undoubtedly, this is the most entertaining IPL season in the last few years.

Yesterday’s IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was another barnburner. MI and PBKS went head-to-head in the much-anticipated Match 31 of the 2023 IPL on April 22. MI and PBKS played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, delivering a game for the ages. Although both teams did their best, PBKS beat MI by 13 runs.

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? MI vs PBKS Result

Mumbai Indians won the toss, and captain Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first.

PBKS registered a massive 214-run total on the scoreboard, with a loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

MI got off to a great start with explosive partnerships between Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav.

MI was on track to win, but quick wickets, especially of Yadav, turned the tide of the match.

Arshdeep Singh’s brilliant final over, where he nearly took a hattrick sealed the game for Punjab Kings.

PBKS won by 13 runs.

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 31, MI vs PBKS?

PBKS’s Arshdeep Singh took the most wickets in yesterday's IPL match. Singh recorded an impressive 4-wicket haul in 4 overs and conceded only 29 runs. Singh turned the match in Punjab Kings favour in the final over, bowling Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in consecutive deliveries.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the MI vs PBKS Match?

MI’s Cameron Green scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The Australian batter recorded an important 67-run inning off 43 balls.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

PBKS’s Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma hit the most sixes (4 each) in yesterday’s IPL clash between MI and PBKS.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 31 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s thrilling clash between MI and PBKS went to Sam Curran (PBKS), who made 55 runs in 29 balls and captained his team to victory. Other match awards are as follows:

Electric Striker Of The Match: Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Herbalife Active Catch Of The Match: Atharva Taide (MI)

Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: Tim David (MI) - 114 metres

On-The-Go 4s: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 7 Fours

Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: Cameron Green (MI)

Gamechanger Of The Match: Cameron Green (MI)

