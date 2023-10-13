Analysis

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Bangladesh and New Zealand? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Who Won Yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup Match No. 11: The match number 11 took place in the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Check here to see who won the match and more.
Know here Who Won 13 October ODI Match with all details
The 11th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 which took place in the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, pitted New Zealand against Bangladesh. The toss was won by New Zealand, who chose to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs in 50 overs while losing 9 wickets. Bangladesh's highest scorer was Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 66 runs, and Mahmudullah, who scored 41 runs. 

With three wickets, Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers. In the 11th match of the competition, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets (43 balls remaining). With this victory, New Zealand has risen to the top of the 2023 World Cup points standings. New Zealand has now won all three of their matches and is off to a dominating start in the tournament. 

 

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Ban vs NZ Result

New Zealand won the match and defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets (43 balls left). Here is the scorecard of the match:

Bangladesh - 245/9

New Zealand (42.5/50 ov) - 248/2

New Zealand won by 8 wickets (with 43 balls remaining)

 

Bangladesh Innings

BATTING

 

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Litton Das 

c Henry b Boult

1

1

0

0

0.00

Tanzid Hasan 

c Conway b Ferguson

17

37

4

0

94.11

Mehidy Hasan Miraz 

c Henry b Ferguson

46

52

4

0

65.21

Najmul Hossain Shanto 

c Conway b Phillips

8

20

1

0

87.50

Shakib Al Hasan (c)

c †Latham b Ferguson

51

75

3

2

78.43

Mushfiqur Rahim †

b Henry

75

93

6

2

88.00

Towhid Hridoy 

c Santner b Boult

25

30

0

0

52.00

Mahmudullah 

not out

49

58

2

2

83.67

Taskin Ahmed 

c Mitchell b Santner

19

25

0

2

89.47

Mustafizur Rahman 

c †Latham b Henry

10

14

0

0

40.00

Shoriful Islam 

not out

3

9

0

0

66.66

Extras

(lb 1, nb 4, w 4)

 

TOTAL

50 Ov (RR: 4.90)

 

 

Bowling 

BOWLING

O

R

W

ECON

0s

4s

6s

WD

Trent Boult

10

45

2

4.50

37

5

1

2

Matt Henry

10

58

2

5.80

27

6

0

0

Lockie Ferguson

10

49

3

4.90

44

4

3

2

Mitchell Santner

10

31

1

3.10

36

2

0

0

Glenn Phillips

2

13

1

6.50

8

1

1

0

Rachin Ravindra

7

37

0

5.28

22

2

2

0

Daryl Mitchell

1

11

0

11.00

1

0

1

0

 

New Zealand  Innings

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Devon Conway 

lbw b Shakib Al Hasan

45

59

91

3

0

76.27

Rachin Ravindra 

c †Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur Rahman

9

13

12

2

0

69.23

Kane Williamson (c)

retired hurt

78

107

158

8

1

72.89

Daryl Mitchell 

not out

89

67

103

6

4

132.83

Glenn Phillips 

not out

16

11

22

1

1

145.45

Extras

(lb 1, w 10)

11

  

TOTAL

42.5 Ov (RR: 5.78)

248/2

  
 

 

Bowling 

BOWLING

O

R

W

ECON

0s

4s

6s

WD

Mustafizur Rahman

8

36

1

4.50

26

3

0

3

Shoriful Islam

7.5

43

0

5.48

30

5

1

3

Taskin Ahmed

8

56

0

7.00

20

6

1

3

Shakib Al Hasan

10

54

1

5.40

30

2

3

0

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

9

58

0

6.44

17

4

1

1

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 11, Bangladesh vs New Zealand?

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson took the most wickets in yesterday’s ODI World Cup match number 11 between Bangladesh and New Zealand. 

Ferguson took 3 wickets and gave away only 49 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Number 11?

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell scored the most runs in Bangladesh vs New Zealand match number 11. Mitchell scored 89 runs off 67 balls with a strike rate of 132.83. 

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell hit the most number of sixes in yesterday’s match between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Mitchell hit 4 sixes in his innings. 

Who was the Man of the Match for Bangladesh vs New Zealand?

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson was the Man of the Match for Bangladesh vs New Zealand match 11. Ferguson took the most number of wickets as well, which turned out to be a pivotal point leading to the Kiwis’ victory.

 

