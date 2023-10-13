Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between Bangladesh and New Zealand? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

The 11th match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 which took place in the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, pitted New Zealand against Bangladesh. The toss was won by New Zealand, who chose to bowl first. Bangladesh scored 245 runs in 50 overs while losing 9 wickets. Bangladesh's highest scorer was Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored 66 runs, and Mahmudullah, who scored 41 runs.

With three wickets, Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers. In the 11th match of the competition, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets (43 balls remaining). With this victory, New Zealand has risen to the top of the 2023 World Cup points standings. New Zealand has now won all three of their matches and is off to a dominating start in the tournament.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? Ban vs NZ Result

New Zealand won the match and defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets (43 balls left). Here is the scorecard of the match:

Bangladesh - 245/9

New Zealand (42.5/50 ov) - 248/2

New Zealand won by 8 wickets (with 43 balls remaining)

Bangladesh Innings

BATTING B M 4s 6s SR Litton Das c Henry b Boult 1 1 0 0 0.00 Tanzid Hasan c Conway b Ferguson 17 37 4 0 94.11 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Henry b Ferguson 46 52 4 0 65.21 Najmul Hossain Shanto c Conway b Phillips 8 20 1 0 87.50 Shakib Al Hasan (c) c †Latham b Ferguson 51 75 3 2 78.43 Mushfiqur Rahim † b Henry 75 93 6 2 88.00 Towhid Hridoy c Santner b Boult 25 30 0 0 52.00 Mahmudullah not out 49 58 2 2 83.67 Taskin Ahmed c Mitchell b Santner 19 25 0 2 89.47 Mustafizur Rahman c †Latham b Henry 10 14 0 0 40.00 Shoriful Islam not out 3 9 0 0 66.66 Extras (lb 1, nb 4, w 4) TOTAL 50 Ov (RR: 4.90)

Bowling

BOWLING O R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD Trent Boult 10 45 2 4.50 37 5 1 2 Matt Henry 10 58 2 5.80 27 6 0 0 Lockie Ferguson 10 49 3 4.90 44 4 3 2 Mitchell Santner 10 31 1 3.10 36 2 0 0 Glenn Phillips 2 13 1 6.50 8 1 1 0 Rachin Ravindra 7 37 0 5.28 22 2 2 0 Daryl Mitchell 1 11 0 11.00 1 0 1 0

New Zealand Innings

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Devon Conway lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 45 59 91 3 0 76.27 Rachin Ravindra c †Mushfiqur Rahim b Mustafizur Rahman 9 13 12 2 0 69.23 Kane Williamson (c) retired hurt 78 107 158 8 1 72.89 Daryl Mitchell not out 89 67 103 6 4 132.83 Glenn Phillips not out 16 11 22 1 1 145.45 Extras (lb 1, w 10) 11 TOTAL 42.5 Ov (RR: 5.78) 248/2

Bowling

BOWLING O R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD Mustafizur Rahman 8 36 1 4.50 26 3 0 3 Shoriful Islam 7.5 43 0 5.48 30 5 1 3 Taskin Ahmed 8 56 0 7.00 20 6 1 3 Shakib Al Hasan 10 54 1 5.40 30 2 3 0 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 9 58 0 6.44 17 4 1 1

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 11, Bangladesh vs New Zealand?

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson took the most wickets in yesterday’s ODI World Cup match number 11 between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Ferguson took 3 wickets and gave away only 49 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Number 11?

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell scored the most runs in Bangladesh vs New Zealand match number 11. Mitchell scored 89 runs off 67 balls with a strike rate of 132.83.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell hit the most number of sixes in yesterday’s match between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Mitchell hit 4 sixes in his innings.

Who was the Man of the Match for Bangladesh vs New Zealand?

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson was the Man of the Match for Bangladesh vs New Zealand match 11. Ferguson took the most number of wickets as well, which turned out to be a pivotal point leading to the Kiwis’ victory.

