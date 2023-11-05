Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between India and South Africa? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

ICC World Cup India vs South Africa: The 2023 ODI World Cup has been a roller coaster ride so far, filled with intense games, record-breaking performances and shocking upsets.

The latest match between India and South Africa was no different. Host India came into the match undefeated throughout the tournament, while South Africa had a record of 6-1 in its 7 games.

Neither team had anything to lose as both India and South Africa had qualified for the semi-finals. However, fans expected a thrilling and competitive game due to the dominance of India and South Africa in the tournament.

However, India showed why it’s a cut above the rest. After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, India registered a giant total of 326/5 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli scored his 49th ODI hundred, equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record. The occasion for even more special for Kohli as he celebrated his 35th birthday. South Africa had the potential and talent to chase the target, but India’s bowlers turned out to be a nightmare for the Proteas.

Mohammed Siraj struck early, dismissing the in-form Quinton de Kock. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took care of the rest of the top and middle order of South Africa. With just 14 runs, Marco Jansen was the highest-scorer for SA in the match.

India restricted South Africa to 83 in 27.1 overs and won the match by 243 runs.

You can check the highlights, records list, post-match awards, and other details of yesterday’s ICC World Cup India vs South Africa match here.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? IND vs SA Result

India won yesterday's World Cup Match with South Africa by 243 runs.

Final Score:

India: 326/5 (50 Overs)

South Africa: 83/10 (27.1 Overs)

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 37, India vs South Africa?

India’s Ravindra Jadeja took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 37 between India and South Africa. Jadeja claimed his first five-wicket haul in the ODI World Cup.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the India vs South Africa Match Number 37?

India’s Virat Kohli played a phenomenal first innings and scored the most runs in yesterday’s World Cup match. Kohli hit 101 runs of 121 balls that helped India put up a huge run total on the board. Kohli also won the player of the match award.

Who hit the most sixes in the Yesterday's match?

India’s Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma hit the most sixes in Yesterday’s match (2 each).

Who was the Player of the Match for India vs South Africa?

The player of the match for India vs South Africa match was Virat Kohli for his record-breaking innings. Kohli tied Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries after hitting 49th ton in the match.