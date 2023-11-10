Quick Links

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Between South Africa and Afghanistan? Check Winner, Scorecard and Awards

Who Won Yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup Match No. 42: South Africa and Afghanistan clashed in the recent match of the tournament. SA defeated Afg by 5 wickets. 

Nov 10, 2023, 22:21 IST
Know here Who Won 10 November ODI Match with all details
South Africa and Afghanistan played in the 42nd match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. South Africa has already qualified for the WC Semi-Finals, so this was an inconsequential match for them. However, for Afghanistan, this match was a fighting chance for them to qualify for the semis. 

Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. The team lost wickets quite quickly in the early overs, but, Azmatullah Omarzai’s 97* off 107 balls helped them set a target of 245 for South Africa. 

South Africa’s top-order collapsed as they struggled against Afghanistan’s spinners. However, Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo's partnership led them to victory. 

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? SA vs Afg Result

South Africa beat Afghanistan in yesterday’s World Cup match by 5 wickets (15 balls left). Here is the final scorecard of the match:

Afghanistan: 245 (50 overs)

South Africa: 247/5 (47.3 overs)

Afghanistan 

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 

c Klaasen b Maharaj

25

22

45

3

1

113.63

Ibrahim Zadran 

c †de Kock b Coetzee

15

30

52

3

0

50.00

Rahmat Shah 

c Miller b Ngidi

26

46

58

2

0

56.52

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)

c †de Kock b Maharaj

2

7

5

0

0

28.57

Azmatullah Omarzai 

not out

97

107

173

7

3

90.65

Ikram Alikhil †

c †de Kock b Coetzee

12

14

16

1

1

85.71

Mohammad Nabi 

c †de Kock b Ngidi

2

3

7

0

0

66.66

Rashid Khan 

c †de Kock b Phehlukwayo

14

30

42

0

0

46.66

Noor Ahmad 

c †de Kock b Coetzee

26

32

36

4

0

81.25

Mujeeb Ur Rahman 

c Markram b Coetzee

8

5

7

0

1

160.00

Naveen-ul-Haq 

run out (Rabada)

2

4

12

0

0

50.00

 

BOWLING

O

M

R

W

ECON

0s

4s

6s

WD

NB

Kagiso Rabada

10

0

40

0

4.00

37

4

1

0

0

Lungi Ngidi

8.3

0

69

2

8.11

28

5

4

6

0

Aiden Markram

4.3

0

25

0

5.55

13

2

1

0

0

Gerald Coetzee

10

1

44

4

4.40

35

5

0

2

0

Keshav Maharaj

10

1

25

2

2.50

41

0

0

2

0

Andile Phehlukwayo

7

0

36

1

5.14

20

4

0

0

0

South Africa 

BATTING

 

R

B

M

4s

6s

SR

Quinton de Kock †

lbw b Mohammad Nabi

41

47

58

2

3

87.23

Temba Bavuma (c)

c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mujeeb Ur Rahman

23

28

49

3

0

82.14

Rassie van der Dussen 

not out

76

95

141

6

1

80.00

Aiden Markram 

c Naveen-ul-Haq b Rashid Khan

25

32

32

1

1

78.12

Heinrich Klaasen 

b Rashid Khan

10

13

15

1

0

76.92

David Miller 

c & b Mohammad Nabi

24

33

35

1

1

72.72

Andile Phehlukwayo 

not out

39

37

46

1

3

105.40

 

BOWLING

O

M

R

W

ECON

0s

4s

6s

WD

NB

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

10

0

51

1

5.10

33

4

2

1

0

Naveen-ul-Haq

6.3

0

52

0

8.00

16

2

4

1

0

Mohammad Nabi

10

1

35

2

3.50

36

3

0

0

0

Azmatullah Omarzai

1

0

8

0

8.00

3

0

1

0

0

Rashid Khan

10

1

37

2

3.70

38

2

1

1

0

Noor Ahmad

9

0

49

0

5.44

23

3

0

3

0

Rahmat Shah

1

0

12

0

12.00

2

1

1

0

0

 

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 42, South Africa vs Afghanistan?

South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee took the most wickets in yesterday’s World Cup 2023 match number 42. Coetzee took 4 wickets and conceded 44 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Number 42?

Azmatullah Omarzai scored the most runs in the South Africa vs Afghanistan match number 42. Omarzai scored a wonderful 97* off 107 balls. 

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai, South Africa’s Quinton De Kock and Andile Phehlukwayo hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match number 42. The three batsmen hit three sixes each.

Who was the Man of the Match for South Africa vs Afghanistan?

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen won the Man of the Match for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match. Dussen scored a 76* off 95 balls. 







