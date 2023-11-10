Who Won Yesterday’s 2023 ODI World Cup Match No. 42: South Africa and Afghanistan clashed in the recent match of the tournament. SA defeated Afg by 5 wickets.

South Africa and Afghanistan played in the 42nd match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. South Africa has already qualified for the WC Semi-Finals, so this was an inconsequential match for them. However, for Afghanistan, this match was a fighting chance for them to qualify for the semis. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. The team lost wickets quite quickly in the early overs, but, Azmatullah Omarzai’s 97* off 107 balls helped them set a target of 245 for South Africa.

South Africa's top-order collapsed as they struggled against Afghanistan's spinners. However, Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo's partnership led them to victory.

Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? SA vs Afg Result South Africa beat Afghanistan in yesterday’s World Cup match by 5 wickets (15 balls left). Here is the final scorecard of the match: Afghanistan: 245 (50 overs)