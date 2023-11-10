South Africa and Afghanistan played in the 42nd match of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. South Africa has already qualified for the WC Semi-Finals, so this was an inconsequential match for them. However, for Afghanistan, this match was a fighting chance for them to qualify for the semis.
Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first. The team lost wickets quite quickly in the early overs, but, Azmatullah Omarzai’s 97* off 107 balls helped them set a target of 245 for South Africa.
South Africa’s top-order collapsed as they struggled against Afghanistan’s spinners. However, Rassie van der Dussen and Andile Phehlukwayo's partnership led them to victory.
Who Won Yesterday's World Cup Match? SA vs Afg Result
South Africa beat Afghanistan in yesterday’s World Cup match by 5 wickets (15 balls left). Here is the final scorecard of the match:
Afghanistan: 245 (50 overs)
South Africa: 247/5 (47.3 overs)
Afghanistan
|
BATTING
|
|
R
|
B
|
M
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
c Klaasen b Maharaj
|
25
|
22
|
45
|
3
|
1
|
113.63
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
c †de Kock b Coetzee
|
15
|
30
|
52
|
3
|
0
|
50.00
|
Rahmat Shah
|
c Miller b Ngidi
|
26
|
46
|
58
|
2
|
0
|
56.52
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
|
c †de Kock b Maharaj
|
2
|
7
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
28.57
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
not out
|
97
|
107
|
173
|
7
|
3
|
90.65
|
Ikram Alikhil †
|
c †de Kock b Coetzee
|
12
|
14
|
16
|
1
|
1
|
85.71
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
c †de Kock b Ngidi
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
66.66
|
Rashid Khan
|
c †de Kock b Phehlukwayo
|
14
|
30
|
42
|
0
|
0
|
46.66
|
Noor Ahmad
|
c †de Kock b Coetzee
|
26
|
32
|
36
|
4
|
0
|
81.25
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
c Markram b Coetzee
|
8
|
5
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
160.00
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
run out (Rabada)
|
2
|
4
|
12
|
0
|
0
|
50.00
|
BOWLING
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
ECON
|
0s
|
4s
|
6s
|
WD
|
NB
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
10
|
0
|
40
|
0
|
4.00
|
37
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
8.3
|
0
|
69
|
2
|
8.11
|
28
|
5
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
Aiden Markram
|
4.3
|
0
|
25
|
0
|
5.55
|
13
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
10
|
1
|
44
|
4
|
4.40
|
35
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
10
|
1
|
25
|
2
|
2.50
|
41
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
7
|
0
|
36
|
1
|
5.14
|
20
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
South Africa
|
BATTING
|
|
R
|
B
|
M
|
4s
|
6s
|
SR
|
Quinton de Kock †
|
lbw b Mohammad Nabi
|
41
|
47
|
58
|
2
|
3
|
87.23
|
Temba Bavuma (c)
|
c Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
23
|
28
|
49
|
3
|
0
|
82.14
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
not out
|
76
|
95
|
141
|
6
|
1
|
80.00
|
Aiden Markram
|
c Naveen-ul-Haq b Rashid Khan
|
25
|
32
|
32
|
1
|
1
|
78.12
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
b Rashid Khan
|
10
|
13
|
15
|
1
|
0
|
76.92
|
David Miller
|
c & b Mohammad Nabi
|
24
|
33
|
35
|
1
|
1
|
72.72
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
not out
|
39
|
37
|
46
|
1
|
3
|
105.40
|
BOWLING
|
O
|
M
|
R
|
W
|
ECON
|
0s
|
4s
|
6s
|
WD
|
NB
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
10
|
0
|
51
|
1
|
5.10
|
33
|
4
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
6.3
|
0
|
52
|
0
|
8.00
|
16
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
10
|
1
|
35
|
2
|
3.50
|
36
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
8.00
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Rashid Khan
|
10
|
1
|
37
|
2
|
3.70
|
38
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
Noor Ahmad
|
9
|
0
|
49
|
0
|
5.44
|
23
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
Rahmat Shah
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
0
|
12.00
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's World Cup 2023 Match 42, South Africa vs Afghanistan?
South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee took the most wickets in yesterday’s World Cup 2023 match number 42. Coetzee took 4 wickets and conceded 44 runs.
Which batsmen scored the most runs in the South Africa vs Afghanistan Match Number 42?
Azmatullah Omarzai scored the most runs in the South Africa vs Afghanistan match number 42. Omarzai scored a wonderful 97* off 107 balls.
Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's match?
Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai, South Africa’s Quinton De Kock and Andile Phehlukwayo hit the most sixes in yesterday’s match number 42. The three batsmen hit three sixes each.
Who was the Man of the Match for South Africa vs Afghanistan?
South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen won the Man of the Match for the South Africa vs Afghanistan match. Dussen scored a 76* off 95 balls.