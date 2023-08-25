The Word of the Day series is aimed at enhancing your vocabulary in the English language. In this series, we will be introducing a new word every day.

Word of the Day: Lemonade ( August 24, 2023)

The word of the day is lemonade. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning

Lemonade refers to a lemon based beverage that has lemon juice and sweetened water. It is used as a refreshing drink to beat the summer heat.

Origin of the Word

The origin of the word lemonade can be traced back to the French word limonade which itself is derived from the Italian word limonata.

Previously, it was referred to as lemonado.

Usage

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

The lemonade that I had at your place was so refreshing.

Synonym of Lemonade

Lemon juice

Lemon drink

Lemon squash

Antonym for Lemonade

Non-carbonated drinks

Conclusion

Hope you had a great time learning about the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the word “lemonade". Stay connected with us to enrich your vocabulary every day.

