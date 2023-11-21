AP Class 10 Exam 2024 Fee Submission Date Extended, Check Details Here

AP SSC Exam Fee 2024: Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examination has revised the dates for submitting the examination fee for regular and private students. The last date for school authorities to submit the exam fee for the SSC examination is November 30, 2023.

The AP SSC exams are scheduled to be conducted in March-April 2024. School authorities yet to submit the examination fee of the students can submit the same without a late fee until November 30. It must be noted that after the given deadline a late fee will be applicable based on the time of submission of the examination fee.

The AP SSC exam 2024 application link is available on the official website of the board - bse.ap.gov.in. School authorities can also click on the link provided below to complete the application process.

Notification - Click Here

Regular - Click Here

Private - Click Here

To complete the fee payment school authorities are required to visit the official website and login using the user id and password.

AP SSC Exam 2024 Application Fee

Particulars Fee Without late fee November 30, 2023 Late fee of Rs. 50/- December 1 to 4, 2023 Late fee of Rs. 200/- December 5 to 9, 2023 Late fee of Rs. 500/- December 10 to 14, 2023

