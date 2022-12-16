AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 To Declare on Dec 19, Know How To Check

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: As per the schedule dates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET/EAMCET) seat allotment result on December 19, 2022. Candidates can check the AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2022 at cets.eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates will have to use their hall ticket number and date of birth to download the AP EAMCET seat allotment 2022 letter. All the candidates who have been allotted AP EAMCET seats will have to self-report as well as report at their respective colleges from December 20 to 23, 2022.

How To Download AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2022?

Candidates who will be allotted seats under Andhra Pradesh EAMCET counselling can download their allotment letter and report to the allotted institute. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download Andhra Pradesh EAMCET counselling seat allotment result. Check steps below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AP EAMCET - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Download Allotment letter and Self reporting link.

3rd Step - On the new page, login with EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

4th Step - The AP EAMCET allotment result for final phase will appear on the screen.

Documents Required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2022

Candidates will have to go to the allotted colleges along with the AP EAMCET seat allotment letter and specified documents. Check below the list of documents required for admission -

AP EAMCET Rank Card

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket

Counselling payment fee receipt

Certificate and Marks Memo of class 10th and 12th

A valid photo ID proof

Domicile certificate

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate (if applicable)

