BSEB DElEd 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Revised Dates Here

BSEB has extended the registrations for BSEB Diploma in Elementary Education 2023 exams in online mode. Those students who have not registered yet can register by filling out the registration form at deledsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Check revised dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 21, 2023 15:20 IST
BSEB DElEd 2023 Registrations: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registrations for BSEB Diploma in Elementary Education 2023 (BSEB DElEd) exams in online mode. The examination authority has extended the registration dates for the 1st and 2nd-year students without late fees from April 21, 2023, to April 26, 2023. Those students who are appearing for the exams and are yet to apply can register by filling out the registration form through the official website- deledsecondary.biharboardonline.com 

BSEB DElEd 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

BSEB DElEd 2023: Important Dates

According to the details provided, candidates can submit their applications for Diploma in Elementary Education (BSEB DElEd) exams till April 29, 2023. They can check the important dates related to the applications in the table given below:

Events 

Dates

BSEB D.El.Ed Applications without late fee

April 21, to April 26, 2023

Bihar D.El.Ed Applications with late fee

April 27, to April 29, 2023

How to register for Bihar DElEd 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the BSEB Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) exam can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB i.e. secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the direct application link available for D.El.Ed application form

Step 3: After this, a new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the login credentials such as user id and password to proceed further

Step 5: Make the online payment of BSEB D.El.Ed application fee

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and print a hard copy of it for future reference

