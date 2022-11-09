CAT Mock Test 2022: IIM Bangalore Releases Mock Test Link For MBA Entrance Exam at iimcat.ac.in

CAT Mock Test 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 mock test in online mode. All the registered candidates can take the CAT 2022 mock test from the official website - iimcat.ac.in. This time, IIM Bangalore has released separate CAT mock test 2022 links for candidates with low vision and other PwD candidates.

To access the CAT mock test 2022, candidates will have to use the required login credentials - user ID and password. As per IIM Bangalore, the CAT mock test will include questions from the previous year's that would help candidates understand the structure of the exam.

CAT Mock Test 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CAT Mock Test 2022 for PwD Candidates (Blindness and Low Vision) - Direct Link (Available Now)

CAT Mock Test 2022 for Other PwD Candidates - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Access CAT Mock Test 2022?

The mock test of CAT 2022 is free and can be taken by the candidates unlimited times before the MBA entrance exam. Also, the answers to official CAT mock tests are not provided. Further, the number of questions asked in CAT mock tests may vary from the actual exam. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to access CAT Mock Test 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2022 - iimcat.ac.in.

2nd Step - Scroll down and click on the link - CAT 2022 mock test.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - On the pdf page, scroll down and click on CAT mock test link.

5th Step - A login window will appear on the screen. Enter the credentials.

6th Step - Read the instructions and take CAT mock test.

Check CAT official Notice on Mock Test Here

About CAT Mock Test 2022

As per the official notification released, it has been mentioned that, the CAT 2022 mock test will have selected questions from previous years' intending to familiarize the candidates with different types of questions generally asked in CAT (MCQs/ Non-MCQs). The official mock test will be held for a duration of 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections) based on the pattern followed in the last year.

However, the actual CAT 2022 will have a total duration of 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections). The PwD candidates will be given 40 minutes extra. IIM Bangalore will be conducting the CAT 2022 exam on 27th November. The exam will be held in three shifts.

