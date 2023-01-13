CEED UCEED 2023 Admit Card Today, Check Steps To Download, Get Direct Link Here

CEED UCEED Admit Card 2023 (Today): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will issue the admit card for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 today on Friday, January 13. Registered candidates can download the UCEED, CEED admit cards 2023 from at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download UCEED, CEED admit card 2023.

As per the official website, candidates can apply for rectification of discrepancies in UCEED admit card 2023 till January 17, 2023. After the changes, they will have to download the CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card again. As per the schedule, the UCEED, CEED 2023 entrance exam will be conducted on January 22 from 9 am to 12 noon.

UCEED Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

CEED Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

CEED, UCEED 2023 Dates

Events Dates CEED, UCEED Admit Card January 13, 2023 (Today) Apply for rectification in CEED, UCEED admit card January 17, 2023 (5 PM onwards) CEED, UCEED Exam January 22 (9 am to 12 pm)

How To CEED, UCEED Admit Card 2023?

The CEED, UCEED 2023 admit card can be downloaded only in online mode. The admit card of CEED, UCEED will not be sent via post or any other mode. They can go through the steps to know how to download CEED, UCEED admit card 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official websites, for UCEED - click on - uceed.iitb.ac.in and for CEED - ceed.iitb.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the CEED, UCCED admit card link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, login with User ID and password to download CEED, UCEED admit card.

5th Step - The admit card will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout to carry it to the exam centre.

CEED UCEED 2023 Admit Card Important Points

Only those candidate whose registration is complete in all aspects will be able to download the admit card for CEED, UCEED 2023 from the Candidate Portal.

The CEED, UCEED admit card will have the following details - name, UCEED registration ID, roll number, date of birth, category, photograph, signature, examination schedule, centre details and instructions to candidates.

They should carefully go through details mentioned on the admit card.

In case of any discrepancy, they can contact the UCEED Office at IIT Bombay BEFORE the below mentioned date via the designated email address uceed@iitb.ac.in.

In case the admit card of CEED, UCEED is not available for downloading, they should contact the officials immediately via email or phone.

