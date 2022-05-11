Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Date: CG Board 10th 12th Result May be Released Tomorrow

CGBSE Results 2022: Speculation has been doing the rounds on the declaration of the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022. According to recently published local media reports, the CGBSE results 2022 are expected to be announced by tomorrow - May 12 or 13, 2022. Considering this, students awaiting the declaration of the Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022 can expect the results to drop in the next two days.

An official intimation from board officials regarding the exact date and time for the declaration of the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 is however yet awaited by the Board.

Where to check the CGBSE Results 2022

Chhattisgarh Board officials will be announcing the 10th and 12th results on the official website of CGBSE - cgbse.nic.in. students can also check their chhattisgarh Board 10th results on the website - chhattisgarh10.jagranjosh.com and the 12th Results at chhattisgarh12.jagranjosh.com.

What is the minimum marks required to qualify CGBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2022

To qualify the Chhattisgarh Board Results 2022, it is required that students secure a minimum mark as prescribed by the Board. According to the marking scheme provided, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% aggregate in the 10th and 12th overall and separately in each subject.

How to check CGBSE Results 2022

Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will first be announced by the officials in a press conference followed by which the link ro check the results will be released on the website. To check the CGBSE Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the 10th/12th Registration Number in the result link provided.

