CLAT 2024 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level, Questions Asked, And Good Attempts Here

CLAT 2024 Exam Analysis: The Consortium of National Law Universities has successfully concluded the CLAT exam 2024. Students who appeared for the CLAT admission test 2024 can check the initial response from students here. Candidates will also be provided with the complete analysis of the examination here.

According to the pattern followed, students are required to answer a total of 120 questions in five sections. The sections include - English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Each question carried one mark and a negative mark of 0.25 will be applicable for every incorrect answer. The article on CLAT Exam Analysis 2024 includes details of the difficulty level of CLAT exam 2024, section-wise reviews, expected cutoffs, good attempts, and other relevant information from experts in the field.

CLAT 2024 Exam Pattern

CLAT entrance exam 2024 is being conducted in the offline mode. Students can check the complete exam pattern here.

Particulars CLAT Exam Pattern Highlights Exam mode Offline Exam duration 2 pm to 4 pm (2 hours) Question Type Multiple-choice questions (MCQs) Sections English Language

Current Affairs including General Knowledge

Legal Reasoning

Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques Number of questions 120 Marks 120 Marking scheme +1 for the correct answer -0.25 for incorrect answer

CLAT Exam 2024 - Initial Response

CLAT 2024 was conducted today, December 3, 2023. According to students who appeared for the exams, this year's exam was easy to moderate in difficulty level. A few others on the other hand have mentioned finding the Maths section a little difficult as compared to the other sections.

According to candidates who appeared, overall the CLA exam 2024 was easy and the cutoffs are expected to be higher. The sectional analysis of the CLAT admission test 2024 will be made available shortly for the candidates.

CLAT 2024 Exam Analysis Overview

CLAT 2024 exam was successfully concluded today, December 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the detailed analysis of the admission test here.