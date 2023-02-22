GATE Answer Key 2023, Challenge Window to Open Today at gate.iitk.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

GATE 2023 Official Answer key Challenge: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will open the GATE 2023 Answer Key Challenge window today. The IIT GATE 2023 answer key was issued yesterday - February 21, 2023, in the candidate login. Students who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams can visit the official website to check their GATE 2023 Answer Key.

According to the given schedule, the GATE 2023 answer key challenge window will be open from February 22 to 25, 2023. Candidates who have doubts about the GATE answer key based on the response sheet and the answers given can raise their objections along with documents to support the claim through the link given on the website.

The GATE Answer Key 2023 Challenge link will be available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates can also raise objections against the GATE 2023 Answer Key through the direct link given here.

How to Raise Objections against GATE 2023 Answer Key?

The GATE Official Answer key has been released on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams can cross-check the subject-wise answer key with the response sheet and the question paper given. Follow the steps provided here to raise objections against the GATE Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 website

Step 2: Click on Login and enter the GATE 2023 Login credentials

Step 3: Click on the Answer Key challenge link

Step 4: Select the question to challenge

Step 5: Upload the documents and click on the submit button

What after GATE 2023 Answer Key Challenge

After the GATE 2023 Answer Key challenge window closes, authorities will take into consideration the challenges raised by the students to prepare the GATE 2023 final answer key and the GATE 2023 Result.

According to the schedule given, the GATE 2023 result will be announced on March 16, 2023. Candidates will be able to download the IIT GATE 2023 result online following which IIT Kanpur will issue the original scorecard on March 21. 2023. The GATE 2023 Scorecard has a validity of 3 years and candidates can download the scorecard for further admission procedures.

