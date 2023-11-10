GATE 2024 Correction Window To Open from November 18, Check Revised Last Date Here

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has revised the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 application correction dates. As per the schedule released, the GATE correction window link will be activated from November 18, 2023. Candidates who have filled out the application form can make the necessary changes online at the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE application correction window will remain open till November 24, 2023. Candidates have to log in through the GOAPS portal with their registration number and date of birth to make the corrections in the form. Earlier, the officials informed that due to some operational aspects, the reopening of application correction window has been delayed.

Tweet Regarding Revised Date of GATE Correction Window 2024

As per the tweet from the official account, the application portal for GATE 2024 (GOAPS) will permit modifications to applications, with applicable fees, from November 18 to 24, 2023. Check tweet below:

IMPORTANT Announcement:



Application portal for GATE 2024 (GOAPS) will be available for modification of application, with fee as applicable, from 18th November to 24th November, 2023. pic.twitter.com/kHvOcWLMgs — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) November 9, 2023

GATE Correction Window 2024 Date

The dates for modification in GATE form have been revised. Candidates can go through the table to know the starting and last date to make corrections in the GATE application form:

Events Important Dates GATE application form correction November 18 2023 GATE form correction last date November 24, 2023 Availability of GATE admit card January 3, 2024 GATE February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024

In What Fields Can Candidates Make Changes in GATE Application Form 2024?

In the table provided below, they can check the fields that can be modified along with the GATE 2024 correction fees required to pay for making corrections in the online form:

Editable Fields Fees Change in name Rs.500 Change in date of birth Rs.500 Change in exam centres Rs.500 Change in existing papers Rs.500 Addition of second paper Rs.500 (plus application fees for the additional paper) Change of gender from female Rs.500 Change of gender from female to any other gender Rs.500 + 900 Change of category to SC/ST Rs.500 Change of category from SC/ST to any other Rs. 500 (for female or PwD)

Rs.500 + 900 Change from PwD/Dyslexia to Non-PwD/Dyslexia Rs. 500 (for female or PwD)

Rs.500 + 900 Any other change in category Rs.500 Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address Rs.500 College name, location, roll number, registration no Rs.500

How to make changes to the GATE Application Form 2024?

Candidates who have to make changes to their GATE applications can visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. They can go through the steps to make changes in GATE 2024 form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GOAPS portal link

Step 3: Login with email ID and password

Step 4: Click on edit application form link

Step 5: Select the details that have to be modified and make the necessary changes

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Now, save it and take a printout for future references

