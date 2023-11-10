  1. Home
  3. GATE 2024 Correction Window To Open from November 18, Check Revised Last Date Here

GATE 2024: IISc has tweeted the revised dates for the reopening of correction window. Candidates can make necessary changes in GATE application form from November 18 online at the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Check official tweet here

Updated: Nov 10, 2023 11:07 IST
GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has revised the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 application correction dates. As per the schedule released, the GATE correction window link will be activated from November 18, 2023.  Candidates who have filled out the application form can make the necessary changes online at the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The GATE application correction window will remain open till November 24, 2023. Candidates have to log in through the GOAPS portal with their registration number and date of birth to make the corrections in the form. Earlier, the officials informed that due to some operational aspects, the reopening of application correction window has been delayed. 

Tweet Regarding Revised Date of GATE Correction Window 2024 

As per the tweet from the official account, the application portal for GATE 2024 (GOAPS) will permit modifications to applications, with applicable fees, from November 18 to 24, 2023. Check tweet below: 

GATE Correction Window 2024 Date 

The dates for modification in GATE form have been revised. Candidates can go through the table to know the starting and last date to make corrections in the GATE application form: 

Events

Important Dates

GATE application form correction 

November 18 2023

GATE form correction last date

November 24, 2023

Availability of GATE admit card

January 3, 2024

GATE 

February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024

In What Fields Can Candidates Make Changes in GATE Application Form 2024?

In the table provided below, they can check the fields that can be modified along with the GATE 2024 correction fees required to pay for making corrections in the online form: 

Editable Fields 

Fees 

Change in name 

Rs.500

Change in date of birth 

Rs.500

Change in exam centres 

Rs.500

Change in existing papers 

Rs.500

Addition of second paper 

Rs.500 (plus application fees for the additional paper)

Change of gender from female 

Rs.500

Change of gender from female to any other gender

Rs.500 + 900 

Change of category to SC/ST

Rs.500

Change of category from SC/ST to any other

Rs. 500 (for female or PwD)
Rs.500 + 900

Change from PwD/Dyslexia to Non-PwD/Dyslexia

Rs. 500 (for female or PwD)
Rs.500 + 900

Any other change in category 

Rs.500

Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address

Rs.500

College name, location, roll number, registration no

Rs.500

How to make changes to the GATE Application Form 2024?

Candidates who have to make changes to their GATE applications can visit the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. They can go through the steps to make changes in GATE 2024 form: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GOAPS portal link

Step 3: Login with email ID and password

Step 4: Click on edit application form link

Step 5: Select the details that have to be modified and make the necessary changes 

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Now, save it and take a printout for future references  

