HBSE 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: Haryana Board Class 12 Results to be Declared on 15th June @bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: Finally, there is some light at the end of the tunnel as BSEH officials seem to have confirmed the Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 Date. As per the latest media reports, the HBSE 12th Results 2022 for Senior Secondary students is going to be announced tomorrow i.e., 15th June 2022. Along with the date, officials have also shared that the HBSE Class 12 Results will be declared during evening hours, most likely after 6 PM in the evening. While formal confirmation of this date is yet to be done, media reports have claimed that BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh has shared this update, which makes it the most credible information we have about Haryana Board Class 12 Results 2022.

What did BSEH Officials say about HBSE 12th Result Date?

A leading education portal has filed a report claiming that Haryana Board Chairman Jagbir Singh has assured students that Class 12 Results HBSE will be declared by 15th June. The official has been quoted as saying that "We are trying our best to announce the Haryana Board 12th result 2022 on 15th June 2022, if delayed, the students can expect the HBSE 12th result 2022 on 16th June 2022.” In addition to this, Mr Singh also seems to have confirmed that the Haryana Board Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared by 25th June 2022 as well, putting the minds of lakhs of students awaiting Secondary Results

Where and How to check Haryana Board 12th Results 2022?

As students still await the confirmation regarding the Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2022 Declaration Date, it is important for the students to know where and how to check the HBSE 12th Results 2022 post declaration. Keeping in mind the convenience factor for the students, the Haryana Board 12th Results 2022 will be published online and made available to the students via the official website bseh.org.in. In order to access the Haryana Class 10 Results 2022, students need to provide their exam roll number and date of birth, as well as any other additional information that is asked on the website. Upon input of these details, the board’s website will produce a digital scorecard for Haryana 12th Result 2022. To stay updated about the latest updates regarding Haryana Board 10th, 12th Results, students can click on the below-given links:

Get Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Updates - Direct Link (Register Now)

Get Haryana Board 10th Result 2022 Updates - Direct Link (Register Now)