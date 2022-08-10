ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 (Declared): Check CA Foundation June Results at icai.nic.in, Get Link Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 (Declared): Institute of Cchartered Accountantc of India has announced the ICAI CA Foundation June 2022 Session Results today. Candidates who have been waiting for the declaration of the foundation exam results can now visit the official result portal of ICAI CA to check the CA Foundation Exam Results. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll umber and Pin or the registration number to check the results. Candidates can also check the results through the direct link given here.

Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 (June Session) - Direct Link

When will CA Foundation Result 2022 be declared?

ICAI in its official notice has formally conveyed that CA Foundation Result 2022 will be declared by the exam authority today i.e., 10th August 2022, but has not confirmed the time for the same. Going by the trend followed by ICAI in the last few results, it is likely that the CA Foundation June Result 2022 will be declared during the morning hours, most likely around 10 AM in the morning. Students should note that this is merely an estimation based on past trend and ICAI has not given a final word on the release time for CA Foundation results.

CA Foundation Result Merit List 2022

Along with declaring the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022, the institute is also expected to release the official merit list today. The CA Foundation Merit List 2022 that will be released today will consist of the names of the students who have topped the examination by scoring the maximum marks. The merit list would essentially mean the CA Foundation Toppers List 2022 with names of candidates who have scored the maximum marks and secured the top ranks. Post release, candidates will be able to check ICAI CA Foundation Toppers List 2022 on jagranjosh.com as well.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 (June Session)?

ICAI generally declares the CA Results 2022 for Final, Intermediate and Foundation Courses online on its official website - icai.nic.in. This is done to ensure that students are able to quickly and easily able to check their CA Foundation Result 2022 without facing any problems or issues. With CA Foundation Results June Session expected around 10 AM, it is important for students to be ready with their admit card and exam roll number to be able to check their results. After logging onto the official result website icai.nic.in, candidates will be presented with link for CA Foundation June Results 2022. Clicking on the link will take candidates to a new page with input fields for Exam Roll Number and Security captcha displayed on the screen. Entering these details and submitting them on the website will bring the CA Foundation Result 2022 on the screen. From here, students can download a softcopy of CA Foundation Result 2022 or take printout of the same for future reference.

