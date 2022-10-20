ICAR AIEEA Result 2022 (OUT): NTA Releases ICAR AIEEA PG Result at icar.nta.ac.in

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA) result for PG programmes in online mode. Candidates can check their ICAR AIEEA PG results on icar.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Also, to download the ICAR AIEEA PG scorecard, candidates will have to use their - application number, date of birth, and security pin in the login window. Those candidates who have qualified in the ICAR AIEEA PG exam as per the result will be eligible to attend the counselling process. The ICAR AIEEA PG online counselling schedule will be released shortly at the official website.

ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check ICAR AIEEA PG Result 2022?

NTA has released the result for both AIEEA PG and AICE PhD exams. To download the ICAR AIEEA PG scorecard 2022, candidates will have to visit the official websites - icar.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on download ICAR AIEEA PG result under the candidate activity tab. Now, a new login window will appear on the next page. Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin to check and download the ICAR AIEEA PG result and scorecard.

NTA ICAR AIEEA PG Answer Key 2022

Earlier, NTA released the ICAR AIEEA PG answer key 2022 before the result. After considering the objections raised against the provisional answer key, the ICAR AIEEA PG final answer key 2022 was prepared and released. Now, the result is released based on answers mentioned in the final answer key.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA)

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the ICAR AIEEA for admission to various UG, PhD, and PG programs at 74 agricultural universities, including 63 state agricultural, veterinary, horticultural, and fisheries universities (SAUs), and 4 ICAR-DUs. There are 15% of seats in the UG programme in Agriculture and allied courses at agricultural universities across the country, 100% seats at DR. RPCAU PUSA, NDRI Karnal, RLBCAU Jhansi and IARI New Delhi.

