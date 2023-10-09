IGNOU Registration Re-Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here To Apply

IGNOU July 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University will close the IGNOU July 2023 session registration and re-registration process tomorrow, October 10, 2023. Eligible candidates who are yet to submit their registrations for the July session can visit the official website of IGNOU to complete the registrations.

The link for candidates to register for the IGNOU July session is available on the official website. Students can complete the fresh registrations and re-register for the exam session through the link given on the official website. When filling out the new registrations students are required to enter all required details in the link provided.

IGNOU July 2023 registration and re-registration link is available on the official website - ignou.ac.in. Direct link for candidates to submit their registrations can also click on the link given here to complete the registration.

IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Registration - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Re-Registration - Click Here

IGNOU July 2023 Fresh Registration and Re-registration Process

The IGNOU July 2023 session fresh registration and re-registration link is available on the official IGNOU website. Students can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the fresh registration/ re-registration link

Step 3: Click on the desired registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission link

