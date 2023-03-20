ISRO YUVIKA 2023: Registration Starts Today, Check Selection Parameters, Know How to Apply Here

ISRO YUVIKA 2023: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has started the application process for its special programme - Young Scientist Programme - Yuva Vigyani Karyakam (YUVIKA) for school children from today, March 20, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are wishing to apply for the ISRO YUVIKA 2023 programme can register by visiting the official website- isro.gov.in/YUVIKA.

As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the ISRO Young Scientist Programme YUVIKA is April 3, 2023. It is advisable for the students to read all the information available on the official website carefully before applying for the programme.

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Selection Parameters

According to the information available on the official website, the selection process of the participants in ISRO YUVIKA 2023 will be carried out on the basis of the following parameters given below:

Marks obtained by the students in class 8 or the last conducted exam

Performance in online quiz

Participation in science fair i.e. school/district/state and above the level in past 3 years

Rank in olympiad or any equivalent (1 to 3 rank in School / District / State and above the level in last 3 years)

Winners of sports competitions

Scout & Guides / NSS / NCC Member in last 3 years

Studying in rural and village schools located in the panchayat area

How to Apply for ISRO YUVIKA 2023?

Students who are wishing to apply for the ISRO Young Scientist programme can check the steps mentioned below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the ISRO's official website- isro.gov.in/YUVIKA

Step 2: Click on the YUVIKA 2023 registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Read all the information carefully and then click on Apply for YUVIKA registration

Step 4: Register in ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa Platform by entering all the required details as mentioned

Step 5: Login using the generated credentials

Step 6:Enter all the necessary details in the ISRO YUVIKA 2023 Application form

Step 7: Upload all the valid documents as asked

Step 8: Click on the Submit button to proceed further

Step 9: Download the ISRO YUVIKA registration form 2023 for future use

ISRO YUVIKA 2023

The ISRO Young Scientist programme i.e. YUva VIgyani KAryakam (YUVIKA) is a special programme for school children to impart basic knowledge on topics such as Space Technology, Space Science and Space Application to young students in emerging trends in space technology and science among youngsters.

