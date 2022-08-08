JEE Main Result 2022: NTA drops 6 Questions from JEE Main Answer Key, Will it impact your score? - Know Here

JEE Main Result 2022: With lakhs of students awaiting JEE Main 2022 July Results, NTA has released an official notification regarding the JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key. The National Testing Agency on 7th August released the provisional final answer key for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 or July Session of the Engineering Entrance exam. The provisional final answer key contains the correct answers to all the questions that were asked in the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam. Based on the final answer key which has been released by the NTA, the agency will correct the answer sheets of the candidates and release JEE Main 2022 Result soon. Candidates who want to check and access JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key, can do so by visiting the portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link for the same has been provided below as well:

Check JEE Main Result 2022 Provisional Final Answer Key - Direct Link

NTA drops 6 Questions from JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam

The detailed assessment of JEE Main 2022 Answer Key released by NTA today reveals that the apex testing agency has dropped 6 questions from the July Session of the engineering entrance exam. The 6 questions that have been removed from the answer key released today were challenged by the candidates during the objection window. The main objection raised against these questions was that it has it had more than 1 correct answer option among the 4 listed on the question paper. Reports have hinted that, in total answers to 25 questions are found problematic and students have raised objections. Of these 25 questions, NTA has dropped 6 questions for having multiple correct answer options.

Will Dropped Questions impact your JEE Main 2022 Result and Rank?

According to the ruled set by NTA and notified in the JEE Main 2022 Information Brochure, in case any question is dropped from the final answer key due to objections; all candidates who have attempted it will be awarded 4 marks as per the marking scheme. The brochure notes that "If a question is found to be incorrect or the Question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error." So, candidates who might have attempted these dropped questions, many benefit from the NTA’s latest action will get full marks for the question.

Also Read: CUET 2022: NTA released New CUET Schedule with Revised Exam Dates and Admit Card Details, Check Here