JEECUP 2023 Round 6 Choice Filling Ends Today, Allotment On Sept 13

UP Polytechnic Choice Filling: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will close the counselling choice filling and modification process for UP Polytechnic round 6. Candidates participating in the sixth counselling round for polytechnic courses can visit the official website of JEECUP counselling to apply for the counselling round.

Students who have completed the registrations for the JEECUP round 6 of counselling can visit the official website of UP Polytechnic and complete the choice filling process.

The link for students to enter the choices for the UP Polytechnic round six counselling is available on the official counselling website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to enter the choices for the counselling allotment round.

JEECUP Counselling Round 6 Choice Filling Direct Link - Click Here

JEECUP 2023 Round 6 Counselling Choice Filling Process

The choice filling process for the sixth round counselling of JEECUP will close today, September 12, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can complete the choice filling and locking process through the link available here. Follow the steps given here to complete the choice filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP

Step 2: Click on the JEECUP 2023 sixth round choice filling link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the choices and click on the final link to submit

JEECUP Counselling Round 6 Schedule

Particulars Dates Choice Filling September 11 to 12, 2023 Seat allotment result September 13, 2023 Document verification September 13 to 15, 2023 Balance fee deposit September 13 to 15, 2023

