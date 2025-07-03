JEECUP Counselling 2025 LIVE: [Link Active] Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the seat allotment results for Round 1 of the JEECUP 2025 counselling process today, July 3. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in after completing the choice-filling process and registering for the UPJEE Polytechnic counseling.

For admission to diploma programs in both public and private polytechnic institutes throughout Uttar Pradesh, the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) is a state-level entrance exam.

JEECUP 2025 Counselling: Steps To Check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment:

Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website.

On the homepage, click the "JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025" link.

Enter your login information, including your password and application number.

Examine the information about your seat assignment that is shown on the screen.

Save the outcome on your computer and print it out for future use.

JEECUP Seat Allotment 2025 Date

Candidates can check the JEECUP seat allotment 2025 dates for round 1 given below:

Events Date JEECUP seat allotment 2025 Round 1 July 3, 2025 Online freeze/ float choice selection. document verification at the district help centres July 4 to 6, 2025 Document verification at District help centres July 4 to 7, 2025 Withdrawal of seats for round 1 July 8, 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Documents required