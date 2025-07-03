Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Live

JEECUP Counselling 2025 LIVE: [Link Active] Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2025 Counselling: JEECUP 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results has been released on July 3 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Between July 4 and 7, candidates must pay Rs 3,000 for acceptance and Rs 250 for counseling, log in to view their allotment, and finish document verification in order to be admitted.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 3, 2025, 18:00 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • JEECUP 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results are released today, July 3rd.
  • Candidates must pay ₹3000 acceptance fee and ₹250 counselling fee.
  • Document verification at district help centers is from July 4-7, 2025.

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment:  The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the seat allotment results for Round 1 of the JEECUP 2025 counselling process today, July 3.  Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in after completing the choice-filling process and registering for the UPJEE Polytechnic counseling.

For admission to diploma programs in both public and private polytechnic institutes throughout Uttar Pradesh, the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) is a state-level entrance exam.

JEECUP 2025 Counselling: Steps To Check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment:

  • Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website.

  • On the homepage, click the "JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025" link.

  • Enter your login information, including your password and application number.

  • Examine the information about your seat assignment that is shown on the screen.

  • Save the outcome on your computer and print it out for future use.

JEECUP Seat Allotment 2025 Date

Candidates can check the JEECUP seat allotment 2025 dates for round 1 given below:

Events

Date

JEECUP seat allotment 2025 Round 1

July 3, 2025

Online freeze/ float choice selection. document verification at the district help centres

July 4 to 6, 2025

Document verification at District help centres

July 4 to 7, 2025

Withdrawal of seats for round 1

July 8, 2025

JEECUP Counselling 2025: Documents required

  • JEECUP admit card

  • JEECUP 2024 rank card

  • JEECUP counselling allotment letter

  • Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

  • Character certificate

  • Two photographs

  • Domicile certificate

  • Migration certificate (if applicable)

  • Reservation certificate (if applicable)

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 3, 2025, 18:00 IST

    JEECUP Counselling 2025

    Following the instructions below, candidates who completed the JEECUP 2025 exam must register for the counseling process:

    • Enter their name, phone number, and other basic information to register on the official website.
    • After selecting "Pay processing fee," make the required payment.
    • Choose their preferred colleges and courses, then lock their selections.
    • Candidates must provide the necessary paperwork to the designated college in order to be verified. 
  • Jul 3, 2025, 17:40 IST

    JEECUP Counselling Dates 2025: Round 2

    Below are the dates for round 2 of JEECUP counselling in 2025

    Particulars

    Dates

    2nd Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state)

    July 9, 2025 to July 11, 2025

    2nd Round Seat Allotment

    July 12, 2025

    2nd Round Online Freeze/Float option selection and fee payment

    July 13, 2025 to July 15, 2025

    Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates)

    July 13, 2025 to July 16, 2025 (6 PM)

    2nd Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal

    July 17, 2025
  • Jul 3, 2025, 16:53 IST

    JEECUP Counselling 2025

    The counseling process for JEECUP 2025 will be divided into two phases. Phase 1 will consist of three rounds, while Phase 2 (special) will consist of two rounds for minority institutions' reserved quota seats. Those who passed the UPJEE 2025 exam in categories A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8, and L are eligible to apply. The counseling procedure includes registration, cost payment, seat assignment, and reporting. 

  • Jul 3, 2025, 16:33 IST

    JEECUP 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Declared

    The JEECUP 2025 Seat Allotment Result has been declared on its official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

  • Jul 3, 2025, 16:30 IST

    How to check the JEECUP seat allotment results for round 1?

    Candidates can view the JEECUP seat allocation results for round 1 by following the instructions below.

    • Once you have accessed the official JEECUP 2025 website, jeecup.admission.nic.in, click on the "JEECUP seat allotment 2025" link for round 1.

    • To access the portal, enter your application number and password.

    • The UP Polytechnic 2025 allotment status will be displayed on the screens.

    • It is possible to download and print the JEECUP assignment letter. 

  • Jul 3, 2025, 16:00 IST

    JEECUP 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Participating Institutes

    Some of the famous participating Institutes in UP Polytechnic JEECUP 2025 are:

    1. Government Polytechnic, Jaunpur

    2. Government Polytechnic, Deoria

    3. Government Polytechnic, Gorakhpur

    4. Government Polytechnic, Kanpur

  • Jul 3, 2025, 15:30 IST

    JEECUP seat allotment 2025: Official website

    Candidates can visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in to view the 2025 JEECUP seat allocation. Only those who have registered can view their seat assignment.

  • Jul 3, 2025, 15:10 IST

    JEECUP 2025 Counselling: Steps To Check

    Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment:

    • Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website.

    • On the homepage, click the "JEECUP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025" link.

    • Enter your login information, including your password and application number.

    • Examine the information about your seat assignment that is shown on the screen.

    • Save the outcome on your computer and print it out for future use.

  • Jul 3, 2025, 14:30 IST

    JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2025: Official website

    Students can go to the officiaal website given below and check the details related to JEECUP Seat Allotment Result 2025:

    • jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Jul 3, 2025, 13:40 IST

    JEECUP Counselling Dates 2025: Round 5

    UP Polytechnic counselling dates 2025 for round 5 are given below.

    Particulars

    Dates

    4th Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP and Other states)

    July 28, 2025 to July 30, 2025

    4th Round Seat Allotment

    July 31, 2025

    4th Round Online Freeze/Float option selection and fee payment

    August 1, 2025 to August 3, 2025

    Document Verification at Help Centres (only for Freeze candidates)

    August 1, 2025 to August 4, 2025 (6 PM)

    4th Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal

    August 5, 2025
  • Jul 3, 2025, 12:56 IST

    JEECUP Counselling 2025: Admissions

    Candidates who have passed the exam must apply for the counseling procedure on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, in order to be considered for admission to the UP Polytechnic JEECUP 2025.

  • Jul 3, 2025, 12:30 IST

    There is an error in my JEECUP result. What do I do?

    Candidates are asked to notify the authorities right once if they find any errors in the JEECUP 2025 results. There won't be an online option to change any of the information in the 2025 JEECUP results. However, the authorities would not accept petitions to correct marks or rank in the JEECUP 2025 outcome.

  • Jul 3, 2025, 12:00 IST

    UP Polytechnic round 1 seat allotment result today?

    Indeed, the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, is anticipated to release the UP Polytechnic round one seat allocation result today.


  • Jul 3, 2025, 11:30 IST

    Is there any rule for tie-breaking of JEECUP result?

    Two or more applicants may receive identical scores. In this instance, the candidates will be ranked by the authorities using the tie-breaking methods. In order to break the tie, the officials will consider the applicants' subject-wise scores. The authorities will take the candidate's qualifying exam scores into consideration if the tie remains. Finally, the final ranking for JEECUP 2025 will be prepared with consideration for the candidate's age. Information regarding the tie-breaking will be announced by the authorities.

  • Jul 3, 2025, 11:00 IST

    How to pay the JEECUP counselling fees?

    Candidates can pay the JEECUP counselling 2025 fees by using the methods given below:

    • Debit/credit card

    • Net banking

    • Offline through an E-challan

  • Jul 3, 2025, 10:47 IST

    JEECUP Counselling 2025: Documents required

    • JEECUP admit card

    • JEECUP 2024 rank card

    • JEECUP counselling allotment letter

    • Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

    • Character certificate

  • Jul 3, 2025, 10:30 IST

    JEECUP Counselling Dates 2025: Round 2

    Below are the dates for round 2 of JEECUP counselling in 2025.

    Particulars

    Dates

    2nd Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP state)

    July 9, 2025 to July 11, 2025

    2nd Round Seat Allotment

    July 12, 2025

    2nd Round Online Freeze/Float option selection and fee payment

    July 13, 2025 to July 15, 2025

    Document Verification at Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates)

    July 13, 2025 to July 16, 2025 (6 PM)

    2nd Round Admitted Seat Withdrawal

    July 17, 2025
  • Jul 3, 2025, 10:14 IST

    JEECUP Counselling 2025

    Following the instructions below, candidates who completed the JEECUP 2025 exam must register for the counseling process:

    • Enter their name, phone number, and other basic information to register on the official website.
    • After selecting "Pay processing fee," make the required payment.
    • Choose their preferred colleges and courses, then lock their selections.
    • Candidates must provide the necessary paperwork to the designated college in order to be verified.
  • Jul 3, 2025, 10:13 IST

    JEECUP seat allotment 2025 participating Institutes

    1. A D R S Institute Of Technology And Management, Aligarh

    2. Adarsh Polytechnic, Ghazipur

    3. Ambalika Institute Of Management & Technology, Lucknow

    4. Azad Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Lucknow

    5. Aeronautical Training Institute, Lucknow

  • Jul 3, 2025, 09:47 IST

    JEECUP counselling 2025 seat allotment round 1

    Tomorrow, July 3, 2025, the JEECUP counseling 2025 seat allotment round 1 will be announced on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

  • Jul 3, 2025, 09:46 IST

    JEECUP Counselling 2025: Registration fee

    Candidates can check the registration fee for JEECUP Counselling 2025:

    Mode of Payment

    Transaction through

    Amount Payable

    Online Mode

    Credit Card

    Rs 250

    Debit Card

    Internet Banking

    Offline

    E-Challan
  • Jul 3, 2025, 09:45 IST

    JEECUP seat allotment 2025: Official website

    Candidates can visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in to view the 2025 JEECUP seat allocation. Only those who have registered can view their seat assignment.

  • Jul 3, 2025, 09:40 IST

    JEECUP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Result Today

    The results of the JEECUP 2025 Round 1 seat allocation will be releasing today, July 3.

JEECUP Seat Allocation 2025: Acceptance fees

In order to be admitted, candidates who are happy with their JEECUP round 1 seat allocation results must pay an acceptance fee of Rs 3,000 and a counselling fee of Rs 250. 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News