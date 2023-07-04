JEECUP Exam Date 2023: UPJEE to be held from July 26, check details here

JEECUP Exam Date 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has announced the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) exam dates for different groups. As per the released schedule, the JEECUP exam will be conducted from July 26 to August 1, 2023. The UPJEE Polytechnic exam will be conducted for Group A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1- K8.

Earlier, the UPJEE exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 1 to 5, 2023, however, the council extended the registration date till June 10, 2023. The registration deadline was further extended to June 20. Hence, the revised JEECUP exam date has been released now.

As per the notice released, the JEECUP admit card 2023 will be released on July 16 in online mode. Applicants who will be appearing for the entrance exam can download their UPJEE admit card at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They need to use their login credentials to download it.

UPJEE Polytechnic Exam Dates 2023

The JEECUP polytechnic exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes for different groups. Candidates can check below the table to know the JEECUP exam dates:

Events Dates JEECUP exam dates for group A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1- K8 July 26 to August 1, 2023 UPJEE Polytechnic admit card July 16, 2023

JEECUP 2023 Exam

The UPJEE polytechnic exam paper includes 100 multiple-choice questions. The entrance exam is held for 2 hours and 30 minutes for all the groups. According to the JEECUP exam pattern, candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for wrong answers. Check the table below for more details:

Overview Particulars Mode of Exam Online Exam Duration 2 Hours 30 minutes Types of Questions 100 Objective-Type Questions (Multiple Choice Questions) Medium of Examination English and Hindi Marking Scheme 4 marks will be awarded for each correct answer 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response

JEECUP Admit Card 2023

As per the information available, the admit card for UPJEE polytechnic exam will be released on July 16, 2023. Registered candidates can download the hall ticket online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They have to use their application number and password to download the admit card of UPJEE. The hall ticket will likely to include the name of the candidate, roll number, application number, examination date and time, and examination centre details.

