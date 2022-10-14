JNVST 2023: NVS Extended Last Date of JNVST Class 9th Registration, Apply Till 25 Oct at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date to fill up the online application for JNVST Class 9th admission. Candidates will now be able to apply till 25th October 2022. The JNVST 9th registration form is available in online mode at the official website - navodaya.gov.in. The JNVST selection test for admission to class 9th will be held on 11th February 2023.

It has been stated in the official notice - “The last date for submission of online application for class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test- 2023 has been extended upto 25.10.2022. Click Here To Submit Online Application Form For Class Ix Lateral Entry Selection Test 2023.”

How To Register for JNVST Class 9th Admission 2023?

Those who wish to take admission in Class 9 in NVS can apply online on the official website - navodaya.gov.in till the specified date. To apply for the JNVST exam, candidates can follow the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya - navodaya.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on JNV Class 9 Admissions 2023 link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear. Candidates have login to the account after completing the registration.

4th Step - Now, fill up the JNVST application form and pay the application fees and submit the form.

5th Step - Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy as well.

JNV Selection Test 2023

As per the released date, the JNV selection test for Class 9th will be conducted on 11th February 2023. The authorities have already released the JNV selection test exam pattern, according to that, the duration of the exam will be 150 minutes (2.5 hours). However, in respect of candidates with special needs (Divyang), an additional time of 50 minutes will be given. The candidates are required to obtain the minimum qualifying marks as per NVS criteria in all 4 subjects.

