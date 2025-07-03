LNMU UG 1st Merit List 2025: First Cutoff OUT for BA, BSc and BCom for Academic Session 2025-29; Check Here

LNMU UG 1st Merit List: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the LNMU UG First Merit List 2025 for BA, BSc, BCom courses. The merit list will include your details, indicating your admission in the said course. Students can download the merit list online on the official LNMU website at lnmu.ac.in.
LNMU UG 2025 Key Highlights
Check the details related to LNMU UG 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Undergraduate Examination
|
Board name
|
Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-29
|
Official website
|
lnmu.ac.in
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Courses
|
BA
BSc.
BCom.
|
Course category
|
4-year Choice Based Credit System (CBCS)
|
Login credentials
|
Application ID
Date of Birth
How to Download LNMU UG First Merit List 2025?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to download the LNMU UG first merit list 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at lnmu.ac.in
- On the homepage, visit the ‘ONLINE PORTAL’ tab
- Now, click on ‘UG 1st Merit List 2025–29’ link
- In the log in window, input your Application ID and Date of Birth
- Press on ‘Submit’
- Check your marksheet and download for further admission processes
What After LNMU UG 2025 First Merit List Release?
Candidates will need to visit their allocated colleges and institutions with the following list of original as well as photocopies of the said documents. Students must know this is a crucial step in the admission procedure. The following list of documents must be carried to the document verification visit:
- Allotment letter hardcopy
- Class 12 marksheet/ certificate
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Migration certificate (if required)
- Passport-size photographs (two)
The university will release the subsequent merit lists as per the vacant seats in the listed courses across the university.
