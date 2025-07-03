LNMU UG 1st Merit List 2025: First Cutoff OUT for BA, BSc and BCom for Academic Session 2025-29; Check Here

LNMU UG 1st Merit List: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the LNMU UG First Merit List 2025 for BA, BSc, BCom courses. The merit list will include your details, indicating your admission in the said course. Students can download the merit list online on the official LNMU website at lnmu.ac.in.

LNMU UG 2025 Key Highlights

Check the details related to LNMU UG 2025 here:

Overview Details Exam name Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Undergraduate Examination Board name Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Academic year 2025-29 Official website lnmu.ac.in Level Undergraduate Courses BA BSc. BCom. Course category 4-year Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) Login credentials Application ID Date of Birth