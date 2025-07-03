Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
LNMU UG 1st Merit List 2025: First Cutoff OUT for BA, BSc and BCom for Academic Session 2025-29; Check Here

LNMU UG 1st Merit List OUT: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the UG 1stMerit List 2025 for BA, BSc, BCom courses online on the official LNMU website at lnmu.ac.in.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 3, 2025, 18:27 IST
LNMU UG 1st merit list 2025 has been released.
LNMU UG 1st Merit List: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the LNMU UG First Merit List 2025 for BA, BSc, BCom courses. The merit list will include your details, indicating your admission in the said course. Students can download the merit list online on the official LNMU website at lnmu.ac.in.

LNMU UG 2025 Key Highlights

Check the details related to LNMU UG 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) Undergraduate Examination 

Board name 

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU)

Academic year 

2025-29

Official website 

lnmu.ac.in

Level 

Undergraduate 

Courses 

BA

BSc.

BCom.

Course category 

4-year Choice Based Credit System (CBCS)

Login credentials 

Application ID

Date of Birth

How to Download LNMU UG First Merit List 2025?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to download the LNMU UG first merit list 2025 online on the official website:

 

  1. Visit the official website at lnmu.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, visit the ‘ONLINE PORTAL’ tab
  3. Now, click on ‘UG 1st Merit List 2025–29’ link
  4. In the log in window, input your Application ID and Date of Birth
  5. Press on ‘Submit’
  6. Check your marksheet and download for further admission processes 

What After LNMU UG 2025 First Merit List Release?

Candidates will need to visit their allocated colleges and institutions with the following list of original as well as photocopies of the said documents. Students must know this is a crucial step in the admission procedure. The following list of documents must be carried to the document verification visit:

  • Allotment letter hardcopy
  • Class 12 marksheet/ certificate
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Migration certificate (if required)
  • Passport-size photographs (two)

The university will release the subsequent merit lists as per the vacant seats in the listed courses across the university.

