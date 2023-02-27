MAH MCA CET 2023 Registrations Commence, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MCA CET 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the MAH MCA CET 2023 Registration process. Candidates interested in applying for the MCA CET 2023 exams can visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell and complete the registration and application process.

According to the dates provided on the website, the Maharashtra CET 2023 MCS Registrations will be open until March 9, 2023. Candidates applying can complete the MAH MCA CET 2023 Registrations through the link provided on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified class 12 exams are eligible to apply for MAH MCA CET 2023. Candidates applying for the entrance test are required to visit the official website and complete the registration process following which they can complete the application form and submit the application fees. The MAH MCA CET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also complete the MAH MCA CET 2023 Registrations through the direct link given below.

MAH MCA CET 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

MAH MCA CET 2023 Registration Official notification - Click Here

How to Apply for MAH MCA CET 2023

The MAH MCA CET 2023 registration and application link is available on the official CET Cell website. When registering for the entrance exam students are advised to enter the correct email id and contact details for further communication regarding the entrance exam. Students can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the MAH CET MCA application website

Step 2: Click on the MCA Section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘Fresh Registrations’ under the registration link

Step 4: Enter the required details in the link provided

Step 5: Fill in the required details in the MAH CET 2023 Application form

Step 6: Upload all required documents in the link given

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

The exam dates for MAH MCA CET 2023 will be notified on the official website soon. Candidates applying for the MCA Entrance exams are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details. Those students who qualify the MAH MCA CET 2023 exams will be eligible for admission to the MCA programme offered in the colleges across the state.

