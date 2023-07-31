Meghalaya NEET Counselling Merit List 2023 releases, check North East open category seats at neigrihms.gov.in

Meghalaya NEET UG Counselling 2023: The North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong has released the Meghalaya National Eligibility cum Entrance Test UG counselling merit list 2023 online. Registered candidates can check the Meghalaya NEET counselling merit list pdf at neigrihms.gov.in.

Those whose names are in the merit list have to appear for Meghalaya MBBS counselling round 1 on August 4 at 11 AM in the directors' conference room, NEIGRIHMS Shillong. All the selected candidates through Meghalaya NEET UG counselling merit list will be eligible for admission to 18 northeastern open category seats.

How to check Meghalaya NEET UG merit list 2023?

The merit list of Meghalaya MBBS has been released in the form of a pdf. They can download the and check the provisional merit list by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: neigrihms.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the latest announcement section check the link to download the first round merit list

Step 3: Now, click on 1st Counselling for MBBS admission 2023-24 at NEIGRIHMS from 18 North East open category seats

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F and enter name or roll number to check the allotment status

Step 6: Download the pdf for future references

What after the release of Meghalaya MBBS counselling merit list 2023?

The candidates who have secured the cut-off score of 538 marks and NEET percentile of 96.3569045 and above and fulfilled the eligible criteria are selected for round 1 counselling. The candidates who are called for counselling have to report in person at the venue and must provide all the necessary certificates and documents in original as well as a photocopy at the time of counselling. No individual call letter or phone calls will be sent or made for attending the counselling.

