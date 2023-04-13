MHT CET 2023 Registration for MHMCT Course Ends Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET 2023 Registration: According to the official schedule, the authorities will close the registrations for MAH-M.HMCT CET tomorrow i.e. April 14, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (M.HMCT) must apply on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org before the deadline.
MHT CET 2023 is conducted for admission to Professional Courses to 1st year of a full-time postgraduate degree in M.HMCT courses through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023- 24. The exam will be held at various examination centers within Maharashtra State.
MHT CET Application Fee 2023
|
Category
|
Application Fee (INR)
|
General (from & outside Maharashtra)
|
1000
|
SC/ST/OBC/VJ/DT- NT(A)/NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/EWS/PWD/ (from Maharashtra)
|
800
|
PWD (from Maharashtra)
|
800
Who can Apply for MHT CET 2023?
Candidates who wish to apply for the exam must meet the eligibility requirements laid down by authorities. Check the eligibility criteria here-
- The candidate should be an Indian National
- He/She must have passed Bachelor’s in Hotel Management and Catering Technology from AICTE or Central or State Government approved institutions or its equivalent, with at least 50 % marks (at least 45% marks in case of candidates of Backward class categories, economically weaker section (EWS) and persons with disability belonging to Maharashtra State only)
- Candidates appearing for the final year of the qualifying examination are also eligible to appear for CET.
MHT CET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
How to Apply for MHT CET 2023?
Eligible candidates can apply for the exam till tomorrow i.e. April 14, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: Click on MAH-M.HMCT CET 2023 from technical education
Step 3: Now, complete the registration process
Step 4: Log in with the registered credentials
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the MHT CET application form 2023
Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference
