NEET PG Counselling 2022 From September 1, Register at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET PG 2022 Counselling procedure from September 1, 2022 onwards. The Supreme Court in a recent hearing stated that it will not stall the NEET PG 2022 Counselling procedure and will be conducted as per schedule.

According to media reports, a Supreme Court bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli mentioned that the SC will not interfere with the NEET PG 2022 counselling procedure. The matter was brought to notice when a counsel mentioned the same in hopes of getting a clarification on the matter.

According to reports the matter mentioned was related to a written petition challenging National Board of Examinations decision to not release the NEET PG 2022 Answer Key and Question papers. The petition was filed stating discrepancies in the scores and demanding a relief in the same.

Since the Supreme Court has given the statement on the counselling matter, it is not expected that the NEET PG 2022 Counselling will begin as per schedule and will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Schedule

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Procedure

The NEET PG 2022 counselling procedure starts with the registration process. Candidates are required to complete the registrations through the link which will be made available on the official website. Students are required to enter all required details in the link provided.

After the registrations candidates can enter the choices in the choice filling link. Students are required to enter their choice of course and college as per their preference

Shoftly after the counselling choice filling process is completed, the seat allotment list will be released. NEET PG 2022 Allotment list will include the list of students who have been allotted seats in the college of their choice. Those who have been allotted seats need to complete the admission process within the time period provided.

