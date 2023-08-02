NEET PG Counselling 2023: Choice Filling Window Closes Today; Check Details

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG. Candidates can fill in their preferences on the official website: mcc.nic.in. The last date for choice filling/locking is August 2, 2023, till 11.55 PM.

According to the official schedule, the NEET PG 2023 counselling seat allotment result will be out on August 5. Shortlisted candidates can upload the relevant documents till August 6. The deadline to report to the allocated institute along with original documents is August 13, 2023.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule- Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023 (Choice Filling)- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to fill in preferences is given below:

NEET PG Choice Filling Window Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps for Choice Filling/Locking

Candidates can follow the below steps to fill in choices:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG registration link

Step 3: Now, log in with the required credentials

Step 4: Choose the preferred college and course

Step 5: Save the changes and submit them

What After NEET PG 2023 Choice Filling/Locking Ends?

After the closure of choice filling and locking of the window, the authorities will release the seat allotment result on August 5, 2023. Candidates have to accept and allocate seats and report to the allotted institute.

Around 6,102 colleges and 649 hospitals will participate in the NEET PG counseling 2023 in order to compete for places in the 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma, and 1,338 Diplomate Of National Board - Centralised Entrance Test (DNB CET) programs.

Also Read: WB NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice filling window for round 1 closes today, check seat allotment result date here